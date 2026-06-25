Work-based Learning Paves the Way for a Dream Career in Democracy

An apprentice with a passion for politics has been able to put some new skills to the test thanks to his qualification.

Joseph Walliker has found that gaining a qualification has given him the chance to develop his understanding of public service, strengthen his professional skills and create a pathway to an exciting new chapter in his career supporting democracy in Wales.

Joseph's decision to enrol on the Level 4 Advice and Guidance qualification followed the successful completion of a Level 3 in Business Administration.

Having now completed his Level 4 Advice and Guidance qualification with ACT, Joseph has been able to apply his learning to his role in local government and help residents navigate electoral processes.

“During my qualification I was working in the Democratic Services and Electoral Registration Offices in a local council,” Joseph explained. “My L4 Advice and Guidance qualification has been crucial in advising residents as to their electoral registration and voting by post or proxy ahead of the 2026 Senedd Cymru election.”

Throughout the course, Joseph found several areas particularly engaging, especially those that encouraged critical thinking.

“I particularly enjoyed evaluating ethics and beliefs on the provision of my service, considering forms of feedback on my service and reviewing research methods in my service area,” Joseph said.

These topics helped him reflect on the impact of his work and the importance of delivering services.

One of the greatest advantages of work-based learning is the opportunity to put new skills into practice straight away. For Joseph, this was especially evident during the recent election.

“Leading up to the election, I was able to advise residents on how to apply for absent vote forms, where their polling station would be, and that they would not need to take identification documents to go and vote,” he explained.

During his apprenticeship, Joseph received support from training provider ACT, who gave him feedback and guidance as well as opportunities to put his skillset into action.

“I received outstanding support from my assessor, using each session to evaluate and plan further progress through the qualification. I particularly enjoyed the site visits and observations while I was carrying out my work. One highlight was going to a local school to talk to a school council about registering to vote. This session also enabled me to work in partnership with a national institution. “I also received amazing support from my employer and colleagues. The regular check in with my line manager was so beneficial in evaluating my progress and learning from the qualification,” Joseph said.

This collaborative approach from tutor, assessors, employer and peers ensured that Joseph had the encouragement and support needed to balance work responsibilities with his studies.

Now having experienced the benefits firsthand, Joseph would recommend work-based learning to others who may be considering it.

“Discuss it with their line manager,” he suggested. “Work-based learning is so beneficial not only in terms of gaining qualifications at the end of it, but also in understanding your workplace and what service they are providing. It is also a fascinating way to look at what impact your work is having. I would totally recommend it.”

Looking ahead, Joseph's commitment to public service is set to continue as he embarks on an exciting new role supporting democracy at a national level.