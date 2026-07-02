Woodworks Garden Centre & Café Achieves 97.5% Customer Service Score in Annual GCA Audit

Woodworks Garden Centre & Café is celebrating a strong performance in its latest annual Garden Centre Association (GCA) audit, receiving outstanding recognition for customer service and praise for the unique character and experience it offers visitors.

The independent GCA inspection, carried out as part of the centre’s membership of the Garden Centre Association, assesses a wide range of operational areas including customer service, presentation, plant quality, merchandising, signage, sustainability and the overall customer experience.

Among the highlights of this year’s report was an exceptional Customer Service Experience score of 97.5%, with the inspector praising the quality of service provided across the café, garden furniture and plant departments.

The audit also recognised the distinctive personality and appeal of Woodworks, highlighting features such as its plant-finding service, home-planted hanging baskets, pergola walkway, indoor lifestyle displays and extensive wooden product merchandising. The positive feedback reflects the commitment, creativity and attention to detail demonstrated by the team throughout the site.

The recognition comes shortly after P&A Group, of which Woodworks Garden Centre & Café is a division, achieved B Corp Certification, joining a global community of businesses committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Andrew Baker, Managing Director of P&A Group, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for the Woodworks team and one they should be incredibly proud of. Achieving a Customer Service Experience score of 97.5% reflects the dedication, professionalism and passion shown every day. “The report highlights the many qualities that make Woodworks a special destination and, coming shortly after P&A Group’s B Corp Certification, further demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences as a responsible and sustainable business. Congratulations to Sophie, Woodworks Garden Centre Manager, Simon, Woodworks Café Manager, and the entire team for their hard work and commitment. This recognition is a reflection of the outstanding experience they create for every customer who visits Woodworks.”

The Woodworks Garden Centre and Cafe is part of the P&A Group, also comprising Zest Outdoor Living, a national supplier of award-winning timber garden products and P&A Pallets & Packaging.