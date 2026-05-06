WoodBUILD 2026 to Bring Together Timber and Construction Leaders in Wales

Woodknowledge Wales has announced its flagship conference and exhibition, WoodBUILD 2026, is to take place on 30 June and 1 July.

Under the theme of ‘Responsible Timber Futures through Policy and Practice’, the event focuses on questions of how public buildings and housing can catalyse more resilient forest landscape, how resilient forests support the creation of energy-efficient and affordable homes, and how policy can strengthen a value chain that sustains both.

This event will bring together over 250 industry leaders from across the value chain, including policymakers, knowledge creators and practitioners.

Ahead of the conference, on Monday 29 June, delegates can attend one of four stand-alone tours offering behind-the-scenes access to sites across South Wales and the Valleys.

Day 1 sets the context, reflecting on progress to date while exploring future challenges and opportunities across forests, construction, society and policy.

Keynote sessions on innovation, future trends and cross-sector collaboration

Discussions on community approaches and their impact across the value chain

Panel conversation on policy priorities and lessons from across Europe

Day 2 moves onto practical questions, addressing the challenges and opportunities shaping delivery across the sector.

Interactive breakout sessions on finance, community forestry, skills and public procurement

Exploration of housing investment, rural economies and biobased materials

Closing reflections on next steps for the sector

This year’s event will take place at USW's Treforest Campus.