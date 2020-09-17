Womenspire’s Awards go Virtual with ITV Presenter

An inspirational Welsh awards ceremony is opening up to a global audience this year with two seasoned television stars at the helm!

Chwarae Teg’s Womenspire Awards, now open for registrations, will take place across virtual platforms on 29 September with ITV’s Andrea Byrne and actor Carli De’La Hughes co-hosting online.

Streaming over ITV’s Face Book Live and Twitter, the event aims to attract an audience from across Wales, the UK and beyond. It will celebrate the remarkable achievements of women from all walks of life across Wales.

Originally planned as a live event back in June, but postponed due to Covid-19, the popular awards have been rethought and revamped to provide an epic night of online inspirational stories and entertainment.

Registration is free and now open at https://bit.ly/RegisterWomenspire20.

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:

“This year’s Womenspire is going to be special. It’s always been an event like no other, and this year will are still pulling out all the stops to make sure it provides everything Womenspire is known for and more. “We felt it was right to move the event online, but I know with Andrea and Carli on board we can shine a light on the remarkable feats of our fantastic finalists with more rapture than ever. “Our finalists will be joining us with family and friends from their own homes, and we will be getting them involved and sharing videos of their amazing achievements. We will also showcase the organisations making gender equality a reality in Wales, have live performances from female artists and be encouraging our audience to interact with us throughout the event. “It’s great to think that people can just log on from their own sofas, from anywhere around the world and join us in a night to remember – full of inspiring real life successes and fun.”

Andrea Byrne, said:

“I feel honoured to be asked to be part of this amazing event. Diversity and inclusivity are at the heart of everything we do at ITV and it is wonderful to partner with Chwarae Teg to celebrate the fantastic achievements of all the nominees and finalists at the Womenspire 2020 Awards.”

Carli De’La Hughes, said:

“I am delighted to be asked to present such an excellent event that is empowering in recognising the achievements of women throughout Wales.”

To register for free go to https://bit.ly/RegisterWomenspire20 or find out more about the incredible Womenspire finalists visit https://bit.ly/womenspirefinalists