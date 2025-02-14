Women’s Franchising Group to Launch South Wales Branch

An organisation designed to encourage women into franchising is launching a branch in South Wales.

Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) is a national, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting women in franchising. It provides guidance for those looking to invest in a franchise, helps business owners expand through franchising, and assists franchisors in building more diverse networks.

EWiF South Wales will be led by Cardiff entrepreneur Katie Bullon, CEO of activ Marketing. The first EWiF South Wales event will take place in Cardiff on 7th March to mark International Women’s Day. Featuring guest speakers, the event will bring together aspiring entrepreneurs, franchisors, and business leaders to share insights and opportunities.

Franchising contributes £19.1 billion to the UK economy and supports over 700,000 jobs, yet in Wales, it remains underrepresented. Through EWiF South Wales, more business owners and professionals will have access to networking, mentoring, and industry expertise to help them take their next step in business, Katie said.

Katie has driven the expansion of activ Marketing since acquiring it in 2021. Under her leadership, the company has introduced a flexible franchise model and secured British Franchise Association (BFA) accreditation.