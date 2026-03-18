Women’s Cricket Partnership Highlights New Approach to Sports Sponsorship

A partnership between Glamorgan Cricket and Admiral Group is creating a blueprint for how sports sponsorship can move beyond traditional brand exposure and help influence change in other industries.

The collaboration centres on Glamorgan’s women’s cricket pathway and Admiral’s ambition to encourage greater diversity within parts of its supply chain, particularly the automotive repair sector.

Rather than focusing on traditional sponsorship benefits such as branding or hospitality, the partnership links Glamorgan’s growing women’s programme with Admiral’s work to open up career opportunities for women in sectors that have historically been male-dominated.

Michelle Leavesley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Admiral Group, said the relationship had been structured as a genuine collaboration between the two organisations.

“This is a genuine partnership with purpose,” said Michelle. “The benefits go both ways. Just as much as we’re supporting the women’s pathway, Glamorgan women are supporting our supply chain.”

Speaking on the Glamorgan Cricket podcast Beyond the Boundary, produced with Business News Wales, Michelle explained that the growth of women’s cricket had provided an example of how change can be achieved in industries that have traditionally been dominated by men. Admiral is using the partnership to highlight career opportunities within its network of repair centres and garages, where women currently represent a relatively small proportion of the workforce.

Michelle said the visibility of women’s cricket was helping to create conversations about careers that many people might not otherwise consider.

For Admiral, the partnership has also become an opportunity to learn from the progress made within the sport. Michelle said the company had been particularly interested in how cricket had adapted its environments and structures to make women feel welcome and supported.

She added that the relationship had created strong engagement within Admiral itself, with employees showing increasing interest in the women’s game and in the wider objectives of the partnership.

Ed Rice, Commercial Director at Glamorgan Cricket, said the initiative reflected a broader shift in how sports organisations are working with corporate partners.

He explained that brands are increasingly looking for partnerships aligned with their values and objectives rather than conventional sponsorship packages built around visibility.

Ed said the collaboration with Admiral had been developed through conversations about shared goals rather than a traditional sponsorship rights structure.

For Glamorgan, the partnership also reflects the rapid growth of the women’s game and the opportunities that growth is creating for organisations seeking purpose-led collaborations.

Participation among girls in Wales has grown significantly in recent years through grassroots programmes delivered by clubs, while competitions such as The Hundred have helped increase the visibility of elite women’s cricket.

Aimee Rees, Head of Women and Girls’ Cricket at Glamorgan, said that growing participation and visibility had helped create new opportunities for partnerships that support both sport and wider community outcomes.

She said initiatives linked to the Admiral partnership were already having a direct impact on the club’s emerging player programme, where girls aged between 14 and 18 have taken part in workshops exploring potential career pathways.

Looking ahead, Aimee said the next year would be particularly significant for the women’s game at Glamorgan as the club prepares for a fully professional women’s team.

“In 12 months time, we will literally be getting ready to play our first professional game of cricket with our women’s team,” said Aimee.

She added that the development of the pathway, the recruitment of players and partnerships such as the one with Admiral were all part of preparing for that milestone.

Michelle said the long-term ambition was to build on the model by connecting local garages with local women’s cricket clubs, creating partnerships that benefit both sectors.

The organisations believe that approach could help demonstrate how sport can be used not only to grow participation but also to influence workplace culture and career opportunities across different industries.

Hear more in Beyond the Boundary, The Glamorgan Cricket Podcast. Listen here.