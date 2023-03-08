Women Taking an Equal Career Share in STEM

Providing women with equal opportunities to pursue and thrive in the world of STEM should not be disregarded, given that the sector acts as a building block in modern society and leads our generation forward with innovative technologies, life saving medicine and a better understanding of the world around us.

Managing Director Avril Lewis, accompanied by panellists Dana Williams, Operations and Project Manager at the Welsh Automotive Forum and Clare Johnson, a Cyber Capability Consultant at ITSUS Consulting, spoke about the imperative role we can all play by encouraging, empowering and celebrating women in the STEM industry and how that can enable equality to be achieved.