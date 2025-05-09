Women Mastering Change Marks Milestone Gathering at Parliament

The 3rd Annual Women Mastering Change – Master Change Your Way closed session has taken place in the House of Lords in London.

Hosted by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE DL, Patron of Mastering Diversity CIC, and curated by Bernie Davies, Founder of Bernie Davies Global Ltd and Mastering Diversity CIC, the event brought together guests and speakers dedicated to empowering women navigating change, as well as the men who champion their journeys.

Business leaders from organisations across Wales including NatWest, Hugh James, FinTech Wales, Deloitte, Browne Jacobson, Women in Change, Education Wales, Commonwealth Games Team Wales, Welsh Ambulance Services and many more joined to demonstrate their ongoing support for the movement and highlighting the importance of regional leadership in driving national change.

Key speakers included Josianne Nduwiman, a representative for the First Lady of Burundi Angeline Ndayishimiye, Julia Reynolds (Partner at Leigh Day), Andrew Martin (Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre & Mastering Diversity Board Member), Blessing Mutamba (NatWest), Gwen Morgan-Evans (Hugh James), and Kobena Amissah from the Mastering Diversity Youth Board. Each speaker brought perspectives on resilience, leadership, and allyship.

A highlight of the event was the launch of a short film version of the “Mastering Diversity” documentary, co-written and co-produced by Georgios Dimitropoulos. The full feature documentary is set to premiere on July 10th, 2025 at the NatWest South Wales Hub.

Bernie Davies said:

“It was an honour to welcome such remarkable changemakers to our 3rd annual Women Mastering Change closed session. With the esteemed Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson as our host, the event became a powerful celebration of resilience, empowerment, and purposeful leadership. Together, we affirmed our shared commitment to inclusive progress and creating space for every voice to be heard. This spirit of collaboration and transformation will carry us forward to the Global Empowerment and Inclusion Summit at the United Nations in Geneva this June, where we’ll continue amplifying voices and driving meaningful change on a global stage.”

The event is one of the many events Mastering Diversity CIC is hosting throughout 2025 to tackle and discuss fundamental culture challenges required for fostering an inclusive Wales where diversity is not just celebrated but actively encouraged.

Founder Bernie Davies and her Youth Advisory Panel are heading to the Palais des Nations, United Nations Headquarters in Geneva on the 26th June 2025 for the Global Empowerment and Inclusion Summit 2025 which will be bringing together global thought leaders, youth advocates, policymakers, and changemakers to spotlight Cultural Exchange, Youth Empowerment, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in sports and technology.