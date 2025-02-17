Women Lead the Way on New Hi-Tech University Building Development

As part of the construction of a major new facility on the University of South Wales’ (USW) Treforest Campus, six women are leading the way as part of the team putting together the new hi-tech building.

When completed next year, it will include learning and research spaces, electronics and hydraulics labs, a flight simulator, a robotics lab, clean and industrial research spaces, collaborative teaching spaces, virtual reality capability, and exhibition spaces.

Construction company BAM was appointed to deliver the project, with a number of its female staff leading the project.

Jess Morgan is the Social Sustainability Manager for BAM, a role which involves delivering social sustainability, raising future aspirations, and working with schools to promote STEM careers; while Sophie Hawker, Project Surveyor for BAM, oversees subcontractor management, financial oversight, and client interactions, as part of the USW building project.

Miranda Thomas is Head of Strategic Projects at USW and Project Manager for COMET; while Egle Maksimaviciute, who is a Principal Structural Engineer for design, engineering, and technical company ARUP, is the project’s lead engineer and heads up its structural team.

Hester Brough, Senior Associate Architect at architectural practice Stride Treglown, is the Architect and Lead Designer on the building; Emma Woods, Director of Currie and Brown – which provides Cost Management and Principal Designer services on the new building.

Looking to the future, a number of those involved in the USW project explained why more women and girls should look to science careers, and how they can be helped to achieve their ambitions.

“There are some fantastic female role models in construction and engineering, as the industry involves some really exciting opportunities and developments in the latest technology,” said Jess Morgan. “Be curious and explore, as there are more than 200 different types of roles in these industries. Science, technology, engineering and maths are vital skills needed for the future.”

Miranda Thomas added:

“There are lots of really exciting and rewarding career paths in construction with diverse roles and opportunities for women, even though you might not initially think that’s the case. “You get to work with different teams and meet new people all the time and the work you do will deliver tangible results in the communities within which you live, so you get to make a real difference with the work you do. “Every day is different, every project you will work on is unique and so it never gets boring.”

Egle Maksimaviciute said:

“I think seeing the examples of women in leading roles within STEM projects is helpful as it showcases the available options for them within the industry. “Also, doing outreach projects and talking with girls in schools helps to improve the awareness – I wish there was more of it done when I was in school to promote such opportunities.”

Hester Brough said:

“Architecture and engineering are collaborative fields that require teamwork and leadership, creativity and innovation. My view is that any healthy working environment should comprise men and women and I am pleased to see that many architectural practices now have just that.”

Finally, Emma Woods said: