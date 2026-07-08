Women in Wales Grant Applications Now Open for Charities.

Women in Wales, a women-led registered charity committed to transforming the lives of children across Wales, has announced that applications for its annual grant funding are now open.

Eligible children’s charities and projects across Wales are invited to apply, with applications closing on the 30th September 2026. Guidance and application support, including a downloadable Grant Aid pack, are available via the Women in Wales Website.

For 34 years, Women in Wales has proudly supported children’s charities across Wales. Each year, the Women in Wales committee organises its annual fundraising luncheon, bringing together supporters, sponsors and guests for an afternoon featuring live auctions, raffles and entertainment, combining enjoyment with fundraising. The money raised is subsequently distributed to the chosen charities.

Chair of Women in Wales, Judith Major, said:

“For 34 years, Women in Wales has been proud to support children’s charities making a real difference in communities across Wales. It is a privilege for the committee to read so many applications each year and see the difference these grants can make. I encourage eligible charities to apply for this year’s funding.”

Previous grants have had transformational impact on charities.

Emma Moore, Grants and Trust Manager for Wales Air Ambulance said:

“We were in utter amazement at the generosity of Women in Wales and their outstanding £16,000 donation. This amount will make a real difference to the care we deliver across Wales. The funding is truly transformational, and with the donation going towards our BabyPod infrastructure project for the helicopters, it will make a real difference. Diolch!”

Ali Habour, Centre Manager for Carmarthen Youth Project said:

“I’m over the moon with the support we’ve received from Women in Wales. It means so much to the team and the young people we support. With this donation, we can continue to keep our doors open and our services free for the young people of Carmarthen.”

Applications must be submitted by email to info@womeninwales.org.uk no later than 30 September 2026. Following the application deadline, all applicants will be contacted in December 2026. Shortlisted charities will then be invited to meet with the Women in Wales committee to present their work and explain how the funding would support their organisation and the communities they serve.

The next Women in Wales Luncheon will take place on 23 April 2027.