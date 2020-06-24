Women in Property South Wales Awards Celebrated Virtually

Women in Property were not about to let social distancing get in the way of holding their South Wales Student Awards 2020 event.

On 17th June, the families, friends and professionals from the built environment industry all celebrated the achievements of the talented regional student finalists…on Zoom.

“The National Student Awards programme was established to seek out our top built environment students each year and raise awareness of the many amazing and diverse career opportunities offered across this industry. The judging panels took place back in February before lockdown hit and, and although it is disappointing not to be able to hold the awards dinner this year, it was still great to be able to virtually celebrate the student achievements,”

said Clare Jones, Women in Property South Wales branch Chairman and Managing Director of Grasshopper Communications.

Footage of the student finalists that had been filmed on judging day was included as part of the awards event, together with a speech from guest speaker, Rachel Skinner, incoming President of the Institution of Civil Engineers UK and Head of Transport at WSP (regional sponsor for the South Wales Branch of Women in Property alongside Grasshopper Communications).

The 2020 winner is Tamika Hull studying Urban Planning and Development at the University of Cardiff. The judges described Tamika as being “passionate about placemaking and improving lives – she is grounded, articulate and intelligent”.

Tamika Hull commented:

“It’s really exciting to be recognised as a person who is underrepresented in a field which is predominantly male, especially as a woman of colour. That makes me an even more niche part of this community, but that’s a really exciting opportunity to make change and to work alongside other really inspiring hardworking women.”

Also recognised were Molly Phillips, studying Interior Design at Cardiff Metropolitan University (Cardiff School of Art and Design) and Alice Smith, studying Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management at the University of South Wales, both of whom were awarded Highly Commended.

Member of the judging panel, Sam Johnson Commercial Manager at Bouygues UK, one of the sponsors of the National Student Awards, said:

“The calibre of the candidates was excellent and from a broad range of backgrounds which provided a thought provoking day for all involved. I was really impressed to see the overall calibre of students coming though into the built environment industry in South Wales, but unfortunately there has to be one winner, and Tamika stood out on the day as somebody to watch for the future.”

Tamika receives a cheque for £500, a trophy and access to Women in Property’s acclaimed mentoring programme. She goes through to the national Final which, subject to Government advice, will be held on 16th September at Claridge’s.

A playlist of all the videos of the students can be view on YouTube.