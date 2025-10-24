Women Angels of Wales Launches Inaugural Event in North Wales

Women Angels of Wales (WAW) has held an inaugural event in North Wales to expand its network and reach out to more women from the area.

The evening, held at Marchwiel Hall in Wrexham, brought together women from across North Wales to learn more about angel investing and supporting early-stage businesses in Wales.

Women Angels of Wales was established to inspire, educate, and connect women who want to support early-stage companies in Wales through angel investment. Since 2023, it has been supported in part by the British Business Bank as part of a programme to support and accelerate the development of female-led angel syndicates across the UK.

The event was hosted and co-organised by Sian Lloyd, broadcaster and an early member of Women Angels of Wales, alongside Dr Jill Jones, co-founder of the Women Angels of Wales group.

Guests heard from Jenny Tooth OBE, Executive Chair of the UK Business Angels Association, who spoke about the importance of increasing the number of female investors and the positive impact they can have in supporting female-led ventures.

The evening also featured a lively panel discussion with Tom Preene from the Development Bank of Wales, who outlined how the £11 million Wales Angel Co-Investment Fund is helping to support entrepreneurs across Wales.

He was joined by lead investor Jill Jones and WAW member Dr Elin Haf Davies, founder of Wrexham-based medtech company Aparito, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

Dr Elin Haf Davies said:

“Based on my own personal experience of securing investment to build a med-tech company here in North Wales I want to support future female and/or STEM founders that have the same aspirations – and hopefully make it a step easier for them than it was for me. I’m hopeful that WAW will make a big impact on that front.”

Sian Lloyd said:

“I was delighted to host and help plan the first Women Angels of Wales event to be held in North Wales, in my home city of Wrexham. It was a positive evening full of meaningful conversations, a great springboard for expanding the Women Angels of Wales network in the area.”

Jill Jones added:

“As Women Angels of Wales goes from strength to strength, it is exciting to expand our reach”.

The event was sponsored by Aaron & Partners LLP.

Helen Johnson, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Law Firm Aaron & Partners, said:

“We were delighted to sponsor the Women Angels of Wales’ first event in North Wales. The Angel syndicate is a fantastic pan-Wales concept which has grown extensively since its inception three years ago. We’re excited to be involved in a project that is all about building relationships and connecting more potential investors and female-led businesses in North Wales. My thanks to our hosts at Marchwiel Hall for such a fabulous venue.”

With catering provided by Wild Garlic Catering Company, guests enjoyed canapés and Welsh cakes while networking and discussing future opportunities to grow the angel investing community across North Wales.

For further information contact: hello@womenangelsofwales.com or visit www.womenangelsofwales.com