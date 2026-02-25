Women Angels of Wales Holds Inaugural Event to Celebrate Member Training

Women Angels of Wales (WAW), Wales’s first female angel investment syndicate, welcomed guests to a hybrid event hosted at the offices of Octopus Ventures in Holborn during Wales Week London.

Following welcome drinks, both members and those new to WAW heard from Emma Falconer, Venture Investor in AI and B2B Software at Octopus Ventures, during a presentation about Venture Capital (VC) investment and angel investing.

Women Angels of Wales supports women as investors and founders, and a key part of the offering is the education and training it provides for members.

The event coincided with the end of the second WAW training course, and underlined the value of developing contacts with VCs.

Octopus Ventures is one of the largest and most active venture capital investors in Europe, and topics covered by Emma Falconer included what to expect after angel investing, what VC’s help with, and how to align incentives early.

The event was organised by WAW member Bethan Darwin and facilitated by fellow member Sian Lloyd.

WAW said it was “delighted” that the event also attracted a number of potential new members.