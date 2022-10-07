Winners of the Wales FinTech Awards 2022 Announced

The winners of the Wales FinTech Awards 2022 were announced last evening with CEO of principal sponsor Confused.com, Louise O’Shea, describing the event as “incredible”.

Held at The Tramshed in Cardiff, the Awards were founded by leading technology recruiter Recruit121, to recognise the true innovators who are driving the FinTech industry in Wales and building momentum in the UK’s leading digital finance hub.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director of the FinTech Awards Wales, said:

“Few areas of the Welsh economy have experienced the rapid rate of growth we have seen within the FinTech sector over the last few years even during the challenging times we have had. “The growing FinTech sector is proof that when digital skills, talent and sheer determination come together, we can lead the way. The Awards place the spotlight fully on the emerging and established tech companies and entrepreneurs who are driving growth for Wales and the whole of the UK.” “These awards were established to recognise the achievements made by many of these businesses and to raise greater awareness as to their importance to the Welsh and wider UK economy.”

Louise O’Shea CEO of Principal Sponsor Confused.com went further to say the Awards were;

“an incredible showcase of FinTech talent in Wales and a lot of fun. FinTechs in Wales are growing and thanks to Cardiff Capital Region's commitment to fund FinTech Wales for five years we are going to see more high quality jobs and economic growth which will give us even more to celebrate in future years. Bring it on!”

With overall sponsorship from Confused.com, the awards were supported by Admiral, BJSS, Clockwise, Business News Wales, Deloitte, Go Compare, Hodge, Principality Building Society, PWC, Recruit 121, Sonovate Cardiff Capital Region, Refresh, Grapevine Event Management and Welsh Government.

For more information about the awards, visit www.fintechawardswales.com

The full list of Winners and Highly Commended are as follows:

FinTech Start-up of the Year sponsored by Confused.com

Ship Shape

Highly Commended – Cufflink.io

Best Academic Programme of the Year sponsored by Hodge Bank

Cardiff University School of Computer Science & Informatics

Highly Commended – University of South Wales (The post Graduate diploma in applied data & AI)

New Product of the Year sponsored by Principality Building Society

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Best Accelerator/Incubator sponsored by Bjss

FinTech Wales Foundry

Best Growth of the Year sponsored by Deloitte

Sonovate

Highly Commended – Capital on Tap

FinTech for Good of the Year sponsored by GoCompare

Sero

Rising FinTech Star of the Year sponsored by PwC

Ella Hastings – Wagonex

FinTech Exporter of the Year sponsored by Welsh Government

Delio

FinTech Scale-up of the Year sponsored by Clockwise

Credas

Highly Commended – Sero

Team of the Year sponsored by Zeal

Admiral

Highly Commended – Wagonex

Best Place to Work of the Year sponsored by Sonovate

Capital On Tap

Highly Commended – Confused.com

FinTech Leader of the Year sponsored by Admiral

Damon Chapple – Sonovate

FinTech Company of the Year sponsored by Cardiff Capital Region