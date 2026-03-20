Winners of the Inaugural Newport Business Awards Announced

The winners of the inaugural Newport Business Awards have been announced.

The awards ceremony, held at Rodney Parade, Newport, celebrated outstanding achievements across the city’s business community. The event recognised innovation, growth, and community contribution across a wide range of sectors.

The awards showcased the diversity and resilience of Newport’s businesses, highlighting both established companies and emerging enterprises making a mark locally, nationally, and internationally.

One of the evening’s highlights came when Professor Simon Gibson CBE DL was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award in recognition of his exceptional impact on the city and business community.

Premier Forest Products had a particularly successful night, taking home Newport Business of the Year alongside Manufacturing Business of the Year and the Newport Community Award.

The evening brought together influential leaders and changemakers from across the city. As headline sponsors, the Newport City Council Leader, Dimitri Batrouni, highlighted the breadth, depth, and growth of Newport’s business landscape, praising the innovation and commitment demonstrated by local companies.

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, Leader of Newport City Council, said:

“The night was a wonderful celebration of our city’s fantastic business sector. Congratulations to all those who were nominated, the finalists and, of course, the winners. “This inaugural event has demonstrated the breadth and depth of Newport’s business landscape from smaller independents to large cutting-edge industries. All make a vital contribution to making Newport an economic powerhouse and growth engine for Wales.”

Founder of Newport Business Awards, Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“We’re delighted to celebrate the winners of the inaugural Newport Business Awards. Congratulations to all the businesses recognised for their innovation, excellence, and contribution to the city. These awards highlight the energy and resilience of Newport’s business community and we’re proud to shine a spotlight on their achievements.”

The winners of Newport Business Awards are:

Best BID Independent Business of the Year – Brown Bear Games

Creative & Digital Business of the Year – Icon Creative Design

Employer of the Year – Crimewatch Alarms Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year – Newport Arcade

Family Business of the Year – Noel Fitzpatrick Ltd

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year – Ellis Lloyd Jones LLP

Green Business of the Year – Dragons RFC

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year – HONA

International Business of the Year – KLA

Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year – Caerleon Hotels Ltd

Newport Business of the Year – Premier Forest Products Ltd

Newport Community Award – Premier Forest Products Ltd

Retail Business of the Year – All About Eve Bridal & All About Mum Occasionwear

SME of the Year – Davies Contractors Ltd

Start Up Business of the Year – Haus of Cakes

Young Business Person of the Year – LK GALORE

Highly Commended:

Best BID Independent Business of the Year – Gallery 57 Ltd

Creative & Digital Business of the Year – The Will Hayward Newsletter – Throstle Worde Media

Family Business of the Year – Vittorio’s Restaurant

Green Business of the Year – Liverton Opticians

International Business of the Year – My Salah Mat

Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year – The Tickled Trout

Newport Community Award – RE:MAKE Newport (Repair Cafe Wales & Benthyg Cymru)

Retail Business of the Year – Davies Florist

SME of the Year – Dragon Asphalt Ltd

Third Sector Organisation of the Year – Urban Circle Newport

Manufacturing Business of the Year – Standard Signs & Traffic Systems Ltd

This year the awards are sponsored and supported by; Newport City Council, Associated British Ports, Harding Evans Solicitors, Harvey Bowes Real Estate, InspireGreen, UHY Hacker Young, University of South Wales – Start-up Stiwdio, Welsh ICE and Stills.

Business News Wales is also supporting the Newport Business Awards as its media partner.

The awards are organised by Grapevine Event Management.

Further details of the Newport Business Awards can be found on the website www.newportbusinessawards.com