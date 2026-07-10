Winners of the Carmarthenshire Business Awards Announced

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards has welcomed a record number of attendees to a black-tie celebration at Parc y Scarlets.

Hosted by BBC presenter and journalist Steffan Powell, the evening brought together the county's business community from ambitious new ventures to long-established organisations.

More than 270 guests were welcomed with a drinks reception accompanied by the sounds of Burry Port Town Band.

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards recognise the organisations and individuals whose hard work are helping to shape the future of the region. Organised by Grapevine Event Management, the awards aim to provide a platform to celebrate achievement while highlighting the strength and diversity of Carmarthenshire's business sector.

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“Seeing the Carmarthenshire Business Awards continue to grow year after year is incredibly rewarding. The evening was a celebration of the hard work, determination and success stories that can be found right across the county. What stood out most was the passion behind every business represented in the room. Whether they were collecting an award, shortlisted for recognition or simply there to support their peers, each one plays an important role in making Carmarthenshire such a vibrant and exciting place to do business.”

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026 were supported by headline sponsors Castell Howell along with category sponsors and supporters Carmarthenshire County Council, Dunbia, JCP Solicitors, LBS Builders Merchant, Llanelli Chamber of Trade & Commerce, Natural UK, Redkite Solicitors, Stori Cymru, Development Bank of Wales, Business News Wales and Stills.

Martin Jones, Director of headline sponsor Castell Howell, said:

“As a Carmarthenshire business, we are delighted to support the Carmarthenshire Business Awards and celebrate the people and organisations making a real difference across the county. The awards are a reminder of the determination, creativity and dedication that can be found throughout our business community. Each year, the event goes from strength to strength, and it is fantastic to see so many businesses coming together to recognise achievement and support one another. Congratulations to all of this year's finalists and winners; we look forward to following their continued success.”

Winners of the 2026 Carmarthenshire Business Awards:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year- EX1 – Digital Forensic Services

Employer of the Year- Hayden Dental Carmarthen

Entrepreneur of the Year- Emma Hill – The British Bird of Prey Centre

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year- Agri Advisor

Green Business of the Year- Holidaynests

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year- Haydale

Manufacturing Business of the Year- Shufflebottom Ltd

Retail Business of the Year- Albert Rees's Carmarthen Deli

Rural Business of the Year- The Arb Team

SME of the Year- Jenkins Bakery

Start Up Business of the Year- Tawel Pet Crematorium

Third Sector Organisation of the Year- Llanelli Weightlifting Academy

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year- LiveFree Adventures

Young Business Person of the Year- Gemma Rees – The Baking Box Bakery

Highly Commended

Creative & Digital Business of the Year- SF Creative

Retail Business of the Year- Llawn Cariad

Third Sector Organisation of the Year- Hidden Strength

Entrepreneur of the Year- Lloyd Henry – Cegin Mr Henry

SME of the Year- CWRW

Start Up Business of the Year- R&L Rugs

Rural Business of the Year- K & S Cymru Group

Further details of the Carmarthenshire Business Awards, which will return in 2027, can be found on the website.