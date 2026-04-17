Winners of the 2026 Wales Food and Drink Awards Announced

Winners of the fifth annual Wales Food and Drink Awards have been announced at the Swansea Building Society Arena, Swansea.

From established household names to ambitious start-ups, the awards were designed to recognise and champion the full spectrum of Welsh food and drink talent. The awards received more than 200 entries and hundreds attended the ceremony.

This year, the most prestigious award of the night, The Outstanding Contribution Award, was presented to Huw Thomas, recognising his impact on Welsh agriculture and his commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community.

From his roots on a dairy farm near Narberth to helping grow Puffin Produce into a leading supplier to major UK retailers, his career has been defined by vision and leadership, award organisers said.

His achievements, from pioneering carbon-neutral produce to supporting Welsh farmers and communities, make him a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious award, they added.

The winners of the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026 are:

Wales Food and Drink Food Producer of the Year – Dunbia UK

Wales Food and Drink, Drinks Producer of the Year – Bluestone Brewing Company

Wales Food and Drink Artisan Business of the Year – BRØD – The Danish Bakery

Wales Food and Drink Entrepreneur of the Year – Scott Magill- Whocult

Wales Food and Drink Business Resilience Award – Norton and Yarrow Cheese

Wales Food and Drink Local Community Award – The Halfway Tal-y-Coed

Wales Food and Drink Rising Star Award – Naomi Griffiths, Iâl Bakery, Coleg Cambria

Wales Food and Drink Small Drinks Producer of the Year – St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery

Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Old Railway Line Garden Centre

Wales Food and Drink Exporter of the Year – Penderyn Distillery

Wales Food and Drink Start-up of the Year – Flavour Moments

Wales Food and Drink Innovation Award – Mario's Ice-Cream

Wales Food and Drink Scale-Up Business of the Year – Lean Kitchen

Wales Food and Drink Sustainable Business of the Year – Kepak Merthyr

Wales Food and Drink Apprentice of the Year –Kyren Gray Pembrokeshire Creamery

Wales Food and Drink Farm to Fork Producer – Pembrokeshire Creamery

Highly Commended

Wales Food and Drink Apprentice of the Year- Jack Pasley, Cwrw Otley Brewery

Wales Food and Drink Start-Up Company of the Year – Donald’s Pies

Wales Food and Drink Food Producer of the Year- Tregroes Waffles

Wales Food and Drink Artisan of the Year – Heist Chocolate

Wales Food and Drink Scale-Up Business of the Year – Welshhomestead Smokery

Wales Food and Drink Small Drinks Producer – Tumptonics

Wales Food and Drink Rising Star Award- Alun Wyn Jones, Mimosa Rwm

Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year- Ross Clarke, Food Writer

The panel of expert judges was chaired by Rhys Iley, who said:

“It was an absolute privilege to review such an outstanding range of entries this year. Each business showcased remarkable passion, creativity, and determination. Congratulations to all who entered, and especially to those who reached the finals, your innovation and dedication made the shortlisting process both challenging and inspiring. Every finalist has brought something truly exceptional to the table and can be proud of their achievements.”

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were supported by headline sponsor Castell Howell Foods, one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers, who have committed to backing the awards for a further three years.

Martin Jones, from Castell Howell, said:

“Castell Howell is delighted to continue our partnership with the Wales Food and Drink Awards for the next three years. The awards are a fantastic celebration of innovation, passion, and excellence across Wales’ food and drink sector. It’s inspiring to see such talent and determination recognised, and we’re proud to support an event that highlights the very best of this thriving industry.”

The awards were sponsored and supported by Castell Howell, Asda, Azets, Beacon Compliance, BIC Innovation, Cambrian Training, Food Innovation Wales, FDF Cymru, Hugh James, Mentera, NFU Mutual, Pembrokeshire Creamery, Food and Drink Wales, Poet System, Business News Wales, and Stills.

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were created by founders Liz Brookes, Director, Grapevine Event Management and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.

Liz Brookes said:

“Wales’ food and drink sector came together to celebrate excellence and dedication. The awards highlighted the remarkable talent across the industry and provided a wonderful opportunity to recognise everyone’s hard work. Congratulations to all who contributed to such a memorable evening! Llongyfarchiadau pawb.’

Further details of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, which will return in 2027, can be found on the website: Food and Drink Awards Wales