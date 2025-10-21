Winners Announced at Wales STEM Awards 2025

The winners of the Wales STEM Awards 2025 have been revealed at a ceremony hosted by broadcaster Lucy Owen at the Mercure Holland House Hotel, Cardiff.

Now in their fifth year, the awards celebrated the outstanding achievements of individuals, projects, and organisations leading the way in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) across Wales.

The event brought together finalists from every corner of the country to recognise innovation, collaboration, and excellence within the STEM sector — from inspiring educational programmes and cutting-edge start-ups to established organisations making a global impact.

This year, the Outstanding Contribution to STEM Award was presented to Dr Drew Nelson OBE, BSc, PhD, FREng, in recognition of his remarkable career and lasting impact on the semiconductor industry.

Dr Nelson, a respected figure with over 40 years’ experience in the sector, has held senior research and advisory roles throughout his career and was instrumental in establishing a strong UK technology base for photonic device development. After founding IQE plc in South Wales in 1988, he went on to steer the company to become a global leader in semiconductor technology. He was awarded an OBE in 2001 for services to the electronics industry and remains an influential voice through his leadership of the CSconnected cluster and role as Industry Chair of the UK Government’s APPG for Semiconductor Technologies.

2025 Wales STEM Awards Winners:

STEM Rising Star of the Year: Phoebe Rintoul – Ipsen Biopharm Ltd

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-for-profit): The Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme

STEM Sustainability Award: Nellie Technologies Ltd

Innovation in STEM Award: Gavin Griffiths Group

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector): Gower College Swansea

STEM International Business of the Year: Laser Wire Solutions

STEM Start-up of the Year: Nellie Technologies Ltd

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector): Dragons Rugby Limited – Dragons STEM Education

STEM Woman of the Year: Emily Roberts – M-SParc

STEM Team of the Year: Science Made Simple

STEM Ambassador of the Year: Alexis Dabee Saltmarsh – Coleg Gwent

STEM Company of the Year (Over 50 Employees): DVLA

STEM Company of the Year (Under 50 Employees): Cansford Laboratories Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to STEM Award: Dr Drew Nelson OBE, BSc, PhD, FREng

Highly Commended:

Innovation in STEM Award: Genesis Biosciences

STEM Team of the Year: Community Science Festival Team – University of South Wales

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector): SPARC Alliance – Pembrokeshire College

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector): M-SParc and Sgil Sparc

STEM Rising Star of the Year: Lilly Phillips – Tenneco Walker and Ana-Mah Din – Techniquest

The awards showcased the breadth of innovation and excellence across the STEM sector in Wales – from companies advancing sustainable technology and education providers building pathways for the next generation, to individuals championing diversity, equality, and opportunity in STEM.

Co-Founder of the Wales STEM Awards, Liz Brookes, said:

“Every year, we’re blown away by the calibre of our finalists and winners. They are pushing boundaries, creating change, and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. It’s a privilege to celebrate those who are driving Wales forward as a hub of STEM innovation and talent.”

Matthew Taylor, Director of Innovation at Cardiff Metropolitan University, headline sponsor of the awards, added:

“The 2025 winners exemplify the creativity, collaboration and commitment that define Wales’ growing STEM sector. At Cardiff Met, we’re proud to support an event that shines a light on the people and organisations shaping the future of science and technology in our nation.”

The Wales STEM Awards are jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar. Sponsors included Cardiff Metropolitan University, CSA Catapult and Wynne Jones IP.