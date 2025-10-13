Winners Announced at the 2025 Welsh Law Awards

The winners of the seventh annual Welsh Law Awards have been announced.
Organisers said the 2025 awards were “so fiercely competitive” that the independent judging panel found the judging process “incredibly challenging” and so introduced a Silver Award Winner to reflect and celebrate the talent of the finalists.
The awards ceremony was held at Cardiff's Hilton Hotel and was hosted by broadcaster Sara Edwards.
The winners were:
Commercial Law Services of the Year
- CJCH Solicitors – Winner
- Dudden Law Solicitors – Silver Award Winner
Conveyancer of the Year
- Rachael Clark – Dezrezlegal Limited – Winner
- Sarah Woods – JCP Solicitors – Silver Award Winner
Employment Law Services of the Year
- Darwin Gray LLP – Winner
- Berry Smith Lawyers – Silver Award Winner
Family Law Services of the Year
- Harding Evans Solicitors – Winner
- JCP Solicitors – Silver Award Winner
Legal PA of the Year
- Gemma Jones – RJM Solicitors – Winner
- Louise Goldsmith – James Jones Son & Francis – Silver Award Winner
Paralegal of the Year
- Victoria Holmes – JCP Solicitors – Winner
- Saskia Barnett – HCB Widows Mason – Silver Award Winner
Private Client Law Services of the Year
- RDP Law – Winner
- Darwin Gray LLP – Silver Award Winner
Residential Conveyancing Law Services of the Year
- RJM Solicitors – Winner
- Dezrezlegal Limited – Silver Award Winner
Solicitor of the Year
- Robert Price – HCB Widows Mason – Winner
- Danielle Pinochi-Hall – CJCH Solicitors – Silver Award Winner
Student of the Year
- Mihaela Gavrila – University of Wales Trinity Saint David – Winner
- Alisha Ashmole – University of Wales Trinity Saint David – Winner
Contribution to Welsh Law & Society
- Andrew Baraclough – HCB Widows Mason
Welsh Law Awards Champion 2025
- Darwin Gray LLP
Founder of the Welsh Law Awards Wesley Skene said:
“It’s clear that Welsh law firms are leading the way in the United Kingdom. They are changing and shaping the lives of communities across Wales and the UK. Every year, the Welsh legal community grows larger and more influential whilst being a core contributor to the Welsh economy. It’s an incredible privilege to recognise and celebrate the talent that Wales has. The Welsh Law Awards is the ultimate accolade of achievement and there is no better reward than being crowned the best in your field.”
He added that the Welsh Law Awards would like to thank sponsors University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Swansea Building Society, Hoowla, tm Group and DNA Legal.