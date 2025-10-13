Winners Announced at the 2025 Welsh Law Awards

The winners of the seventh annual Welsh Law Awards have been announced.

Organisers said the 2025 awards were “so fiercely competitive” that the independent judging panel found the judging process “incredibly challenging” and so introduced a Silver Award Winner to reflect and celebrate the talent of the finalists.

The awards ceremony was held at Cardiff's Hilton Hotel and was hosted by broadcaster Sara Edwards.

The winners were:

Commercial Law Services of the Year

CJCH Solicitors – Winner

Dudden Law Solicitors – Silver Award Winner

Conveyancer of the Year

Rachael Clark – Dezrezlegal Limited – Winner

Sarah Woods – JCP Solicitors – Silver Award Winner

Employment Law Services of the Year

Darwin Gray LLP – Winner

Berry Smith Lawyers – Silver Award Winner

Family Law Services of the Year

Harding Evans Solicitors – Winner

JCP Solicitors – Silver Award Winner

Legal PA of the Year

Gemma Jones – RJM Solicitors – Winner

Louise Goldsmith – James Jones Son & Francis – Silver Award Winner

Paralegal of the Year

Victoria Holmes – JCP Solicitors – Winner

Saskia Barnett – HCB Widows Mason – Silver Award Winner

Private Client Law Services of the Year

RDP Law – Winner

Darwin Gray LLP – Silver Award Winner

Residential Conveyancing Law Services of the Year

RJM Solicitors – Winner

Dezrezlegal Limited – Silver Award Winner

Solicitor of the Year

Robert Price – HCB Widows Mason – Winner

Danielle Pinochi-Hall – CJCH Solicitors – Silver Award Winner

Student of the Year

Mihaela Gavrila – University of Wales Trinity Saint David – Winner

Alisha Ashmole – University of Wales Trinity Saint David – Winner

Contribution to Welsh Law & Society

Andrew Baraclough – HCB Widows Mason

Welsh Law Awards Champion 2025

Darwin Gray LLP

Founder of the Welsh Law Awards Wesley Skene said:

“It’s clear that Welsh law firms are leading the way in the United Kingdom. They are changing and shaping the lives of communities across Wales and the UK. Every year, the Welsh legal community grows larger and more influential whilst being a core contributor to the Welsh economy. It’s an incredible privilege to recognise and celebrate the talent that Wales has. The Welsh Law Awards is the ultimate accolade of achievement and there is no better reward than being crowned the best in your field.”

He added that the Welsh Law Awards would like to thank sponsors University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Swansea Building Society, Hoowla, tm Group and DNA Legal.