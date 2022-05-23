Winners Announced at IoD Wales’ Director of the Year Awards Ceremony

In front of 416 guests, IoD Wales crowned its Director of the Year award winners. With a shortlist featuring leaders representing a wide spectrum of organisations and sectors across Wales, winners were announced during a ceremony at ICC Wales, Newport on 20 May 2022.

The awards celebrate leadership talent, success, and highlights business excellence and significant contributions leaders can make to the social and economic prosperity in the community.

In partnership with Cardiff Business School, the following winners were announced.

1. Young Director of the Year – sponsored by Sony Technology Centre

Phoebe Brown – Repair Café Wales

2. Director of the Year – Non Exec – sponsored by Acorn Executive Search

Paul Croke – Bridgend College

3. Director of the Year – Family – sponsored by Tantrwm

David Gray – TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd

4. Director of the Year – Skills Development – sponsored by Educ8

Rachel Searle – Gower College Swansea

5. Director of the Year – Start-Up Business – sponsored by Darwin Gray

Emma Hill – The British Bird of Prey Centre

6. Director of the Year – Equality, Diversion & Inclusion – sponsored by Legal & General

Bushra Ali – Bushra Ali Solicitors

7. Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsored by Venture Graduates

Maria Timon Samra – Tŷ Hafan

8. Director of the Year – Corporate Responsibility – sponsored by Welsh Government

Joanna Swash – Moneypenny

9. Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by ACCA Wales

Martin Baker – The Safeguarding Co Ltd

10. Director of the Year – SME up to £15m – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Nigel Greenaway – GS Verde Group

It was also announced that David Stevens, former Admiral CEO, was the recipient of this year’s Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice.

Richard Selby, Chair, IoD Wales said: “Without doubt, David’s success on a global scale with insurance giant Admiral has been phenomenal, but he also demonstrates the selfless, charitable and humble side of being a great leader every day.”

As well as the winners being awarded, FAW’s chief executive Noel Mooney took to the floor to deliver his keynote speech for the event. He talked about all things leadership, celebrating successes, and of course the team’s imminent Welsh match!

Jo Price, Nations Manager, IoD Wales said: “We couldn’t have been more pleased to award and publicly recognise our worthy winners. The judging panel had a tough task selecting from the shortlist, but each winner demonstrated exemplary leadership and achievements, despite a challenging few years behind them.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors for helping us to create such a fantastic event at ICC Wales, and we can’t wait to see and hear all about the work of our fantastic winners in years to come.”

Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School, said: “We’re so proud to sponsor this annual celebration of excellence in Welsh business and leadership.

“Every year I’m inspired by the innovation, creativity, and ambitions of the nominees, and always look forward to celebrating their achievements and successes at the awards ceremony.

“The past two years have brought about some of the most difficult operating conditions possible, forcing businesses to reassess their models and respond to change in extreme circumstances. In doing so they have provided major societal and economic contributions to communities right across Wales at such an important time. A mission that we very much share and encourage as the Public Value Business School.”