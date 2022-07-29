Window and Door Suppliers Named on £16million Public Sector Framework for Wales

Five window and door suppliers have won places on a new framework from Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA), worth £16million to supply the public sector across Wales.

The PVC-U and Timber Windows and Doors Framework (WD2) from not-for-profit public sector construction framework provider LHC, also runs across England and Scotland and is worth £66million nationally. It features 11 companies appointed in total.

WD2 covers manufacture, supply and installation of PVC-U, timber and aluminium-clad windows and doors to local authorities, social landlords and other public sector bodies and allows organisations to source products and end-to-end design services for both residential and non-residential projects.

It builds on previous frameworks for supply of windows and doors from LHC, by offering increased product variety and assesses suppliers for improved u-values, acoustic performance, durability, and lifecycle costs.

Dean Fazackerley, LHC head of technical procurement, said:

While PVC-U remains a core product and choice for many, sustainability requirements are making timber and aluminium clad timber a more popular choice for windows and doors, which is why we have brought all three materials together for ease of supply to the public sector. The updated Building Regulations 2022 come into force in Wales from November this year, requiring 31 per cent carbon emissions reduction in domestic buildings and 27 per cent in non-domestic, as well as the new Part L identifying key areas for improved fuel and energy conservation. We’re already finding our clients are looking to source products that support them in meeting their legal requirements and WD2 does just that, through a pre-approved pool of companies that meet these standards. This framework will also help social landlords and public sector organisations look beyond the horizon and prepare to meet future standards of homebuilding.

The five appointed companies to WD2 across Wales are:

IDM Doors Limited

Nationwide Windows Limited

Solar Windows Limited

Sovereign Group Limited

Specialist Building Contracting Limited

The framework features three workstreams, covering: