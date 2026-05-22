Wills and Probate Expert Joins Growing North Wales Firm

An expert on wills and probate who was inspired by TV favourite Ally McBeal has joined one of North Wales’ fastest growing law firms.

Emma Jones, originally from Johnstown, near Wrexham, has joined Swayne Johnson after a legal career spanning practices in Wrexham and Shrewsbury.

Since qualifying as a solicitor in 2011, she has gained further qualifications with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and the Association of Lifetime Lawyers. She also recently completed a postgraduate certificate in Leadership and Business Growth at Cardiff University.

Emma will be based in Ruthin and the firm also has offices at St Asaph, Denbigh, Mold, Llandudno and Tattenhall.

Before joining Swayne Johnson, she was a Director and Head of Wills and Probate – the field she has specialised in throughout her career – at a leading North Wales and Chester firm.

“I remember watching Ally McBeal on TV and it was the drama of her life that had me hooked and also her passion for helping people which is why I found myself in this area of the law,” said Emma. “I have enjoyed my career and when I met Lynette Viney-Passig, the Managing Director at Swayne Johnson, I was just so impressed. “I like the ethos of the firm and just felt I could see myself working here, especially as Ruthin is a lovely town and the people are very welcoming. “Wills and probate is a very technically challenging area of the law and I enjoy the personal nature of my work – building relationships with clients, understanding their circumstances and helping them plan with clarity and confidence. “It is rewarding to guide families through what can be a difficult time and ensure that everything is handled smoothly and sensitively. “It’s also incredibly important to make a will. Many people put it off because thinking about death can feel emotional or uncomfortable, and some even worry it may somehow tempt fate. “Others believe they have plenty of time to deal with it later. However, having a will in place provides peace of mind for both you and your family, because none of us truly know what is around the corner.”

She added that Powers of Attorney are becoming increasingly important as people live longer and conditions like dementia become more common, making it essential for individuals to have their affairs in order.

“It’s a growing area of the law and I put much of that increased awareness down to the work of Martin Lewis, the television Money Saving Expert, who has raised awareness of the risks of not having a Powers of Attorney in place should someone lose mental capacity,” said Emma. “If that happens, it can be very difficult, time-consuming and costly to ensure their care needs are met and paid for and their wishes respected.”

Emma is also involved in her local community as a trustee of the local Scout group and has been involved over the years with raising money for Nightingale House Hospice through their free wills week.

Swayne Johnson Managing Director Lynette Viney-Passig said: