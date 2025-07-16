Wildlife Trusts Wales Warns Sustainable Farming Scheme ‘Falls Short for Nature’

Wildlife Trusts Wales has said that the Welsh Government's Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) “fails to adequately address the urgent climate and nature crisis”.

It says it welcomes the move towards a whole-farm approach with the goal of making Welsh farming more sustainable. However, the details released only cover the Universal Tier, which appears to maintain the status quo, it said. It falls short of addressing the pressing nature and climate challenges, the organisation said.

Wildlife Trusts Wales said that Welsh farming was currently unsustainable both economically and environmentally. Over the past decade, the number of farms has decreased, resulting in 9,000 job losses, it said, adding that farming continues to be the primary driver of biodiversity loss and greenhouse gas emissions in Wales.

The SFS should be a vehicle for change, it said, enabling sustainable food production and transitioning to sustainable land management. Financial support and recognition through the Social Value Payments for carbon storage, air quality, and recreation access are a step in the right direction, it added.

The organisation welcomed the tapering of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), which it said had offered poor value for money. These tapered funds will now go to the proposed Options and Collaborative tiers and they have the potential to support nature friendly farming, but details of these tiers are still lacking, it added.

The organisation said:

“We commend the Welsh Government for its transparency and commitment to engaging all stakeholders throughout the SFS review process, including the Roundtable and other forums over the past year.”

Rachel Sharp, Director of Wildlife Trusts Wales, said:

“While we welcome elements of the Sustainable Farming Scheme, we remain deeply concerned that the final version will not adequately address the climate and nature crises. Welsh farming is in crisis—fewer farms, fewer jobs, and increasing environmental damage. We need to see an increased budget for the SFS, specifically for the Options and Collaborative tiers, to help farmers transition to nature-friendly farming practices. Only farmers can restore nature and reduce the devastating impacts of climate change, including flooding and droughts.”

Wildlife Trusts Wales is calling on the Welsh Government to ensure that the Options and Collaborative tiers of the SFS create a step forward for sustainable farming, and a meaningful shift toward nature recovery and climate resilience. A stronger, more comprehensive scheme will protect Wales' nature and ensure a viable future for farmers, it said.