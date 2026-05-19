Wild Creations Wins Exporter of the Year at Wales Business Awards 2026

Wild Creations, a Cardiff-based production company that designs and fabricates installations for some of the biggest themed attractions around the world, has been named Exporter of The Year at the Wales Business Awards 2026.

The business was also Highly Commended in the Wales Creative Impact category, recognising its contribution to the creative industries and growing international reputation.

Operating from a 40,000 sq ft Cardiff-based workshop, Wild Creations' 50-strong full-time team – spanning project management, design, production, and installation specialists – export themed structures worldwide, with over 93% of output commissioned by international clients across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

The achievements come off the back of Wild Creations' 15th anniversary, with the Exporter of The Year win marking a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory, from Welsh start-up to an internationally recognised business delivering creative projects for global names including Universal and Merlin.

Matt Wild, Founder and Director, Wild Creations, said:

“Winning Exporter of The Year at the Wales Business Awards is an incredible honour, and is testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our whole team. To also be Highly Commended for our Creative Impact across Wales makes the recognition even more special. “The last year has already felt significant, as we celebrated 15 years in business, but these awards make 2026 a truly standout year. We are proud to represent Welsh business and talent not just in the UK, but on the international stage, and with Universal now making its way to the UK we are excited about our next chapter.”

Organised by Chambers Wales, Wales South East, South West and Mid, The Wales Business Awards celebrate excellence across Welsh business, recognising organisations that are driving innovation, growth and economic impact.

Wild Creations' win at the Wales Business Awards, held at Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, follows recognition earlier this year at the Federation of Small Business' Small Business Growth Awards, where the company was named runner-up in the Expansion and Growth category.