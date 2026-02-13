Why We Hire Scaffolders Straight From Custody

I have worked in scaffolding for more than four decades, and for much of that time I’ve believed the industry has a responsibility to give people opportunities.

When we set up Fulcrum almost nine years ago, training was at the heart of the business because we wanted to support people entering the industry and make that transition easier. That focus is what eventually brought us into prisons, and our work with HMP Berwyn in Wrexham has become one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.

We were first due to go into Berwyn just before Covid, but lockdown meant we had to start in another prison instead. That experience turned out to be useful, because when we finally entered Berwyn we already had a sense of how to adapt to the environment. Any initial nervousness faded quickly. The staff inside the prison are committed, supportive and focused on helping the men, and that makes the work straightforward. Once you understand the routines and restrictions, it becomes a calm, concentrated environment. The only difference is that we get to leave at the end of the day and the men do not.

The course that we run at Berwyn runs over five days. On the first day we deliver the CISRS Labourer Card, covering health and safety and manual handling. After that, the men spend four days learning the fundamentals of scaffolding in the workshop. Many have never done any practical work before, so everything is new to them. By the end of the week they are building medium-sized scaffolds at low level, working as a team and showing real progress. The enthusiasm is obvious. They want to learn, and they want to work.

But the training is only the first part. Our main aim is full-time employment. Every person who completes the course receives a job interview and a job offer. When they are released, we work to place them either with our own clients or with companies we know through the scaffolding associations. We have built strong relationships with the Scaffolding Association and the NASC, and their willingness to support this work has helped hundreds of men move into employment. Across all our programmes, including work in the community, around 500 people have moved into full-time jobs in the past four years.

A major part of our success is down to our business development manager, Joe McNabb. Joe was released from prison a year ago. We started him the day after he left custody, and in those 12 months he has placed around 90 people into work. His support often goes well beyond what people might expect. He has picked men up for interviews, arranged travel plans, and made sure they have what they need to get through those first critical weeks. That early period after release can determine whether someone stays on track, and Joe understands the pressures they face better than anyone.

The partnership with HMP Berwyn works because everyone is aligned. The staff identify men who are ready for training, often already progressing through their maths and English courses. They know their work ethic and their strengths. That gives us a strong starting point. What we see time and again is that these men want a second chance. They do not want to return to custody. They want stability, routine and the self-respect that comes from earning a wage.

There is a lot of talk in construction about skills shortages and the lack of young people entering physical trades. Yet inside prisons there is a ready workforce – motivated, reliable, and keen to build a new life. We see it every week. The stigma some employers imagine simply does not match reality. These are ordinary people who want to move on from their past. As long as the right checks and processes are in place, there is no reason to hesitate.

If you are unsure or have questions, speak to us. I am always happy to talk employers through how it works, and Joe is the best person you will ever meet for helping people overcome any doubts. The staff at Berwyn will guide you through the process, and you will be supported at every stage.

For me, the message is simple: what are you waiting for? There is talent, commitment and a genuine desire for change inside these prisons. Giving someone a chance does not just help them; it strengthens our industry, fills vital skills gaps, and reduces the likelihood of reoffending. It is one of the most practical and positive steps a business can take.

David Abraham talks about this and more in the Ambition North Wales podcast episode Realising the Potential of Prison Leavers. Listen to the podcast here.