Why Transferring Property to a Company Needs More Than a Name Change

Property owners across Wales are increasingly looking at company ownership as part of their wider investment, succession or portfolio planning.

For landlords, business owners and family investors, transferring property from personal ownership to a limited company can create a clearer structure, but it is not an administrative shortcut.

A company is a separate legal entity. That means the individual is disposing of the property and the company is acquiring it. In legal terms, the transfer must be treated as a formal conveyancing transaction, with the same level of care as a sale or purchase.

We have recently acted for several clients who found the process unclear at the outset. The key point is that transferring property into a company is not simply changing the name on the title. It requires proper legal, lender, tax and company approval checks before anything is completed.

Company ownership can be useful where several people are investing together, where voting rights need to be documented, or where a property forms part of a wider portfolio. It can also help centralise responsibility for management, leases, insurance and repairs.

The company’s articles, and where appropriate, a shareholders’ agreement, can set out how decisions are made and how future changes in ownership are handled. A company can also continue to own the property despite changes to directors or shareholders.

However, company ownership should not be presented as a complete form of asset protection. The property remains available to the company’s creditors, and lenders may still require personal guarantees from directors or shareholders.

The structure can be useful, but it needs to be understood properly. Clients should know what company ownership can achieve, what it cannot achieve, and what responsibilities come with it.

The legal work will usually include a transfer deed, an HM Land Registry application, a review of the title, company approval records, and, in some cases, shareholder approval under the Companies Act 2006.

If a mortgage is in place, the existing loan cannot simply move into the company’s name. The lender’s consent will usually be needed, and new company borrowing may be required.

For a leasehold property, the lease must also be carefully reviewed. Landlord consent, a licence to assign, notices, deeds of covenant and landlord’s costs may all need to be addressed.

Where the property is let, tenants may need to be notified of the change of landlord. Deposits, rent payments, insurance, managing-agent agreements, service-charge arrangements, utilities and maintenance contracts should also be reviewed.

In Wales, Land Transaction Tax may apply instead of Stamp Duty Land Tax, and transfers can also have Capital Gains Tax, corporation tax, VAT and accounting consequences, even where no money changes hands.

Our role is to bring structure to the process. We work with clients, lenders, accountants and other advisers to make sure the property transfer, company records and tax position are properly aligned.

For property owners in Swansea, South Wales and across the wider Welsh market, transferring property to a company can support long-term planning, but it should be approached as a genuine property transaction, not paperwork, to prevent legal problems.

For more information on transferring property from personal ownership to a limited company, please contact: 01792 450010 info@plandp.co.uk