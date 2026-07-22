Why Succession Planning Matters More Than Ever for Welsh Businesses

For many business owners, succession planning is something that sits on the horizon rather than at the centre of day-to-day decision-making. The focus is often on growth, customers and operations, with ownership or leadership transition seen as something to address at a later stage.

But succession isn’t just a single event. It’s an integral part of building a resilient, sustainable business. It’s about ensuring that when the time comes to step back – whether planned or unexpected – that there’s a clear path forward that protects the value that’s been created.

This is becoming increasingly important across the UK. 70 per cent of UK business owners have no succession plan in place, while only nine per cent of businesses have succession fully integrated into their planning.

Planning early, protecting value

Succession planning, at its core, is the process of transferring ownership or leadership of a business to a new individual or team. That might involve passing the business on to family members, selling to an external buyer, or enabling an internal management team to take on the next phase of ownership.

What often makes the difference is not the route chosen, but how early the process begins. Too often, succession is approached reactively, prompted by retirement timelines or unforeseen circumstances.

Early planning brings greater clarity. It creates the opportunity to define personal and commercial objectives, assess the suitability of different succession routes and ensure that the business is in the strongest possible position for transition.

One of the most established and effective routes is a management buy-out, where an existing leadership team acquires the business. This approach can offer continuity in both operations and culture, with people who already understand the business taking on ownership.

Importantly, the level of investment required from management teams is often lower than expected, meaning more teams are in a position to explore this route than they might initially think.

Expanding the options available

Merthyr Tydfil-based Design & Supply is a long-established manufacturer that completed a management buy-out with our support. The business was acquired by an experienced internal management team, securing the future of 65 jobs and continuing decades of local ownership.

For the new owners, the transition provided a platform to take the business forward while building on an established legacy. For the outgoing shareholders, it offered a structured route to realise value and hand over to a team already invested in the company’s future.

Alongside traditional buy-outs, Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs) are becoming an increasingly popular succession route. By transferring ownership into a trust on behalf of employees, business owners can secure the company’s long-term independence while rewarding the people who have helped build it.

EOTs can also support smoother transitions. They retain skills and knowledge within the business, help to maintain company culture and often lead to stronger employee engagement, as staff have a direct stake in the future performance of the organisation. For many owners, they offer a balance between exit and legacy, ensuring the business continues to thrive in the same community.

We recently supported Carmarthenshire-based Lloyd & Gravell to complete an EOT to secure their future and prepare them for future growth. The business is now 100% by an employee trust.

Support throughout your journey

Here at the Development Bank, we work with businesses at different stages of their succession journey, helping them to understand the options available and structure funding that aligns with their goals.

The Wales Business Succession Fund is one of the ways we support this, providing dedicated backing for management buy-outs and buy-ins.

With £40 million available, it plays an ongoing role in helping to maintain Welsh ownership, safeguard jobs and support long-term continuity across the country.

With funding packages available to support deals of varying sizes, the aim is to remove some of the barriers that can make succession feel complex or out of reach, while giving businesses the confidence to plan ahead and act when the time is right.

Starting the conversation now

For business owners, the key is to start the conversation early. Whether the intention is to exit in the near term or over a longer horizon, taking the time to explore the options now can make a significant difference to the outcome.

Early planning not only increases the likelihood of a successful transition but also helps protect the long-term value of the business, its workforce and its place within the wider economy.

For those beginning to think about succession, more information on the support available can be found at the Development Bank of Wales website.