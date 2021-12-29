Why So Many Employees are Resigning and What You Can Do About it

Why So Many Employees are Resigning and What You Can Do About it

As the UK’s workforce readjusts to life after the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey conducted by the recruitment firm, Randstad UK has found that of the 6,000 UK based workers interviewed, 24% were planning to change jobs within three to six months. This figure represents a significant increase on the 11% of workers that Randstad UK would typically expect to move jobs each year.

Why are so many workers considering resigning from their current roles?

The significant increase in the number of workers considering resigning from their current roles has been dubbed ‘The Great Resignation’, and is being attributed to the higher than usual number of vacancies currently available.

As the labour market remains buoyant, only 16% of those surveyed described themselves as worried about finding another job, while 69% felt confident about moving to a new role within the next few months.

Another contributing factor to the increase in workers looking for new roles may also be related to burnout, which has caused many workers to become dissatisfied with their roles. This may be due to the increase in homeworking during the pandemic, as many workers have found that the boundaries between their home and work life have become blurred.

However, the increase in the number of workers considering resigning from their current roles may also be due to the fact that the pandemic has given them the opportunity to reflect on their lives and re-evaluate their priorities and career goals.

Which industries are most likely to be affected by The Great Resignation?

Workers in the following industries were found to be the most confident of finding new roles if they were to hand in their letters of resignation:

Construction;

Tech;

Logistics;

Manufacturing.

What can employers do to attract and retain staff?

In light of fears brought about by ‘The Great Resignation’, many employers have taken extreme measures to attract and retain talented employees, with financial incentives and bonuses sometimes being offered. However, other employers are offering non-financial incentives, such as hybrid or homeworking, agile hours of work, or other perks (such as early finishes on a certain day of the week).

Each of these potential changes however need to be properly thought through from a contractual perspective. For example, with permanent hybrid or homeworking arrangements, employers should pay careful attention to the need to amend contracts and policies to reflect data protection, confidentiality and insurance considerations. Such changes need to be planned and implemented properly.

If you are an employer and would like to discuss what changes you should be making to your employment contracts and policies post-pandemic, please contact Fflur Jones on [email protected] / 02920829117 for a free initial call to discuss further.