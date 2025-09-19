Why Newport is the Ideal Home for Bisley

At Bisley, we are proud of our heritage as a British manufacturer. Since our founding in 1931, we’ve evolved – as consumer needs have changed – from a specialist in steel storage to a global provider of high-quality furniture. From smart storage to innovative workplace office solutions, to stylish home office pieces, all designed, crafted and built in Bisley’s Newport factory.

Our commitment to British manufacturing has always been unwavering – and completely non-negotiable. In a world where all too often, cost trumps quality; we continue to invest in UK production – not only to uphold the highest standards of design and durability – but also to support jobs, stimulate the local economy, and both protect and nurture the skills of British craftsmanship.

When we moved our headquarters to Newport, South Wales in 1988, it marked more than just a change of address. It was a strategic decision that has proven to be one of the most important in our company’s history.

Newport’s legacy means it offers a combination of rich, industrial heritage and a highly skilled workforce – qualities we value highly as a manufacturer who prides itself on precision, innovation, attention to detail, and maintaining the highest possible standards.

Newport’s proud legacy in the steel manufacturing industry mirrors our own DNA. Steel, while not the sole material in our production as we’ve diversified, is still a fundamental material that we have successfully built our business on. The community here understands both the vast properties of steel product and the value in craftmanship and making things well. This alignment has enabled Bisley to grow, while remaining rooted in local culture and skills. While we have invested and embraced state-of-the-art production techniques to modernise our business operations, most of our products are made to order and done so with care by incredibly experienced hands and craftspeople. This wouldn’t be possible without a local workforce, whose skills are essential to our ongoing success.

With over 300 people employed at our Newport factory in product design, manufacturing, and assembly – and around 100 more in our locations across the globe – our team is dedicated to creating products that are versatile, durable, and sustainable. This workforce allows us to tackle bespoke projects that many other suppliers cannot, producing highly customised designs with precision and efficiency.

Our move to Newport also provided the space and infrastructure needed to meet growing demand and expand production capacity. Unlike overseas competitors who may benefit from lower labour costs or government subsidies, our commitment to British manufacturing gives us greater control over quality and consistency, while also supporting local employment. Every product that leaves our Newport facility reflects not only our craftsmanship, but our pride in being a UK-based manufacturer.

Bisley’s Newport base also underpins our export capability. We now ship to over 75 countries worldwide, producing more than 15,000 items per week. From corporate offices and education environments to healthcare and home interiors, our products are chosen for large-scale projects where quality, design versatility, and sustainability matter. High-profile architectural projects featuring Bisley furniture have even achieved LEED and BREEAM certifications, thanks in part to our ability to deliver products with traceable, UK-manufactured carbon footprints.

One of the fundamental reasons we continue to thrive in Newport is its excellent connectivity. Situated along the M4 corridor, the city offers direct links to Cardiff, Bristol, London, and major ports. This strategic location enables efficient distribution of our products, both domestically and internationally, and facilitates collaboration with clients, designers, and architects across the UK and beyond. It’s more than just convenient – it’s a vital logistics hub that underpins our business operations.

Newport will continue to remain at the heart of Bisley’s operations. It is a city which not only supports our values of quality, innovation and craftsmanship but embodies them. Its strategic location, skilled workforce, and industrial roots provide us with the tools to grow and adapt with confidence, enabling Bisley to deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of both corporate and home customers.