Why Most Acquisitions Fail Before the Deal Is Even Done

For many ambitious businesses across Wales, acquisition is seen as a fast track to growth. It offers the promise of entering new markets, expanding capabilities, or accelerating revenue in ways that organic growth simply can’t match. But while the focus often falls on what happens after the deal closes, the reality is that many acquisitions are already on the wrong path long before then.

The biggest risks are not hidden in post-deal integration. They are embedded much earlier, at the point where strategy is unclear, targets are poorly chosen, and readiness is assumed rather than tested.

At the heart of the issue is a lack of strategic clarity. Too many businesses pursue acquisitions opportunistically rather than intentionally. A competitor becomes available, a conversation starts, or an advisor brings an opportunity to the table, and momentum builds from there. But without a clearly defined rationale, the deal quickly becomes reactive rather than strategic.

Acquisition should always answer a fundamental question: how does this business strengthen or transform our own? Whether the goal is to enter a new market, diversify revenue, acquire talent, or build scale, the logic needs to be explicit and measurable. Without that clarity, businesses risk buying activity rather than value.

The challenge is compounded by weak target selection. Finding the “right” business is not just about financial performance or price, it’s about fit. Does the target align with your long-term strategy? Are the customer bases complementary? Will the combined business genuinely create more value than the two entities operating separately?

The Menzies white paper Buying a Business: What Should You Consider in Your Acquisition Journey? highlights the importance of evaluating profitability, market alignment, and potential for synergy before proceeding with any deal. Too often, these factors are considered too late, or not rigorously enough, leading to acquisitions that look compelling on paper but fail to deliver in practice .

Cultural alignment is another area where early-stage thinking is often overlooked. Financial metrics are relatively easy to assess, but culture, leadership style, and values are harder to quantify, and yet they play a critical role in determining whether two businesses can successfully combine. Misalignment here can create friction, reduce performance, and ultimately undermine the longer term performance of both businesses.

Then there is the question of readiness. Many businesses focus heavily on evaluating the target, but fail to apply the same scrutiny to themselves. Do they have the leadership capacity to absorb and manage another business? Are their systems, processes, and reporting robust enough to support integration? Do they have a clear plan for what happens on day one, and beyond?

Without this internal readiness, even a well-chosen acquisition can struggle. Integration becomes reactive, decision-making slows, and the anticipated benefits of the deal are delayed or lost altogether.

This is where due diligence is often misunderstood. It is seen as the safety net, the final stage where risks are uncovered and addressed through the transaction documents and deal metric potential adjusted. If the strategic foundations of the deal are weak, due diligence, or deal metric adjustments will not fix them. At best, you may less for the business if issues are discovered. At worst, it will come too late to change direction without significant cost and the longer-term success of the acquisition will remain uncertain.

For business leaders and policymakers in Wales, there is a broader implication. As more SMEs look to acquisition as a route to growth, the quality of decision-making at the front end of the process becomes increasingly important. Poorly conceived deals don’t just affect individual businesses; they tie up capital, distract leadership, and reduce overall economic productivity.

The most successful acquisitions are rarely the result of opportunism. They are the outcome of disciplined thinking, clear strategy, and rigorous preparation. They begin with a deep understanding of what the business is trying to achieve, followed by a structured search for targets that genuinely support that goal.

For Welsh businesses considering acquisition, the message is simple but often overlooked. Success is not determined at completion; it is determined at the start.

Because in acquisition, as in so many areas of business, the outcome is only as strong as the thinking that underpins it.