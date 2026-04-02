Why More Welsh Businesses Are Now Going Global

Growing up in North Wales, I learned the value of trust and hard work that shaped Mauve Group into a company operating in over 150 countries.

It’s still hard to believe that Mauve, now global, began in a space barely bigger than a broom cupboard. But that room represented a willingness to start small and think big, ultimately building something sustainable. This year, Mauve is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary, but back then in the early days, I wasn’t dreaming of how large the company would grow; I was focused on doing things the right way.

Three decades later, Mauve’s journey has become what I’d call an “anti‑unicorn” story; proof that you don’t need Silicon Valley funding rounds or hyper‑growth tactics to build a global company. What you need is sustainability, stability and a commitment to people.

Today, more and more Welsh businesses are expanding internationally, elevating Wales as a key player on the global stage.

Why Welsh companies are looking outward

According to Santander’s Autumn 2025 Trade Barometer, nearly half of UK firms are considering international expansion, which is more than double the figure from late 2023.

For Welsh businesses, this trend is even more significant. Around 60% of Welsh exports come from manufacturing, with products already reaching markets across the aerospace, energy, and automotive sectors.

In my experience, having operations or partners in the countries where your products or services are available really increases your chances of success. It’s something I learned early on, when my husband and co‑founder John, then a telecoms engineer, needed support to stay compliant while working abroad. We set out to find a solution, and that is the seed that sprouted Mauve.

Today, Welsh businesses are recognising that having a global presence can mean increased success and longevity. Diversifying markets protects companies from domestic challenges such as economic downturns or changes in market preferences, and opens doors to new customers, talent, and innovation.

Building a global business: lessons from Mauve’s journey

1. Identify the challenge, come up with the solution

Mauve began with tackling a challenge: how could we help workers to stay compliant across borders? That grounding in real‑world needs shaped everything that followed and continues to influence our work today – keeping the company people-focussed, even in the increasingly digitised age we’re in.

2. Invest in people and culture – happy staff means greater innovation

As the CEO of Mauve, I believe in applying the family values that underpin our company, to all our relationships – with clients, workers, and our own staff. These values, such as flexibility, fearlessness, honesty, approachability, and collaboration have meant that we have many team members who’ve been with us for ten, fifteen, even twenty plus years.

Last year, we won HR Tech Provider of the Year at the Personnel Today Awards, and were commended for our ‘people first, technology supported’ approach to our operations.

Welsh businesses have a natural advantage in putting people first. As a small country, we value community and collaboration, and I know my North Wales roots have shaped the way I’ve built Mauve. Keeping people at the heart of your business helps to foster high morale, build in-house knowledge, and boost your business’s reputation as a strong, equitable employer.

3. Embrace adaptability – the world will change faster than you expect

Staying one step ahead of your competitors is really important. Mauve has always understood this and was ahead of the curve in championing flexible working arrangements – both for people working across borders, and for women in the workforce for whom work-life balance was a must.

Welsh businesses that embrace flexibility will be better positioned to compete globally, as hiring overseas or offering global mobility can broaden the available talent pool, drive innovation, and increase worker satisfaction.

4. Keep up with your industry and plan strategically

Keeping abreast of what’s happening in your industry, not just at home but on a global scale, will tell you a lot about where you should be placing your business. Where is the demand for your product or service greatest? Look at countries where the market isn’t overrun with competitors. Give your business the best shot at global success by identifying locations where your company is in demand and ensuring you have a USP that appeals to that place.

North Wales offers a strong example of this outward-looking mindset. From aerospace manufacturing in Broughton to growing clusters of high-tech and specialist industries, businesses in the region have shown how local expertise can translate into global success.

5. Don’t be afraid to take calculated risks

Entrepreneurship means having the confidence in your business to take calculated risks. If you have faith in the strength of your company, then you shouldn’t be afraid to

Welsh businesses have the talent and creativity to compete internationally. What we sometimes lack is confidence. But confidence grows with each step you take.

Why Wales is ready for more “anti‑unicorns”

Wales is increasingly becoming a hub for international trade and innovation. We have world‑class universities, a growing tech ecosystem, and a manufacturing base connected to global supply chains. But perhaps most importantly, we have a business culture that values people, sustainability, and long-term growth, which are exactly the values that have carried Mauve Group through three successful decades.

Mauve now operates in over 150 countries, but global businesses don’t always begin in major cities. Returning to Wales to launch our Welsh arm, Mauve Cymru – focused on helping Welsh businesses grow internationally- felt like a full-circle moment. Perhaps the next generation of Welsh ‘anti-unicorns' could just as easily grow globally too.