Why Cardiff Business Club Has Become Part of Our Growth Journey

When Swansea Building Society opened its Cowbridge branch in 2017, it marked a pivotal move into South East Wales, a region we recognised as full of opportunity, and one where we believed our more tailored approach to lending could offer something different.

Since then, our presence in the area has grown steadily, and our involvement with Cardiff Business Club has become a valuable part of that journey.

As both a season sponsor and a director of the Club, I’ve seen the benefits of getting involved, not just from a business development perspective, but as a way of contributing to a wider business community that’s changing for the better.

For us, visibility and relevance in South East Wales are important. We were founded in 1923 and our roots in West Wales remain strong, and as a mutual building society we exist to serve our members and our communities, not external shareholders. That means doing what we can to support local networks, build relationships, and help people find solutions that work for them, particularly those who might not fit the mould of the typical high street customer.

Cardiff Business Club gives us a platform to do just that. As a sponsor, we’ve been able to position our brand in front of exactly the kind of professionals and business leaders we want to reach – those with more complex needs, unusual income structures, or non-standard property requirements. We’re often able to help people that other lenders turn away, and this is a space where we can explain what we do and why it matters.

But the value of the Club goes beyond brand exposure. It’s the events, the conversations, and the calibre of the network that really make the difference. I’ve attended every event this past season, and each one has been worthwhile, both professionally and personally. We’ve hosted some excellent speakers, from Tim Vaughan to Professor Dame Elan Closs Stephens, and the variety of topics has kept things fresh and relevant.

What stands out is the atmosphere. It’s professional but relaxed, and there’s a genuine mix of people in the room. It’s very different to how the Club felt eight years ago when I first joined. There’s more diversity now – in gender, in business sectors, and in the conversations we’re having. That change is noticeable, and I think it’s a credit to the board, the team, and the wider membership.

We’re also mindful that the Club should reflect the region it serves. As a board member, I see that commitment regularly. We’re working hard to ensure that our membership and our events reflect the make-up of the South Wales business community, and not just in today’s leaders, but those coming through for tomorrow. I’ve had the chance to mentor and be mentored, and that exchange of experience and perspective is part of what makes the Club more than just a series of dinners.

From a practical point of view, it’s also useful. Whether you’re entertaining clients, engaging your team, or simply meeting new contacts, the events offer something different. And the quality – whether that’s the food, the venues, or the speakers – is consistently high. For a business like ours, which prides itself on doing things in a considered and personal way, that matters.

We’re also conscious of how we use our sponsorship opportunities. We’ve had a presence at the events through materials and branding, but always in a way that feels appropriate. It’s a space where we can share what we do but also learn from others and contribute to the wider conversation.

Ultimately, most things in business are about relationships. Cardiff Business Club provides a setting where those relationships can start, grow, and develop over time. For us, it’s been a way of connecting with people who share our values and ambitions. And as we look to continue expanding across Wales, being part of this network helps us do that with purpose and perspective.

There’s no doubt in my mind that it’s been worth getting involved and I’d encourage other businesses to consider doing the same.

