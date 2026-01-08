Whittlestone Financial Services Ltd Joins The Cornerstone Network

The Cornerstone Network has welcomed Whittlestone Financial Services Ltd, led by founder David Whittlestone, as its newest Appointed Representative.

Cardiff-headquartered Cornerstone said that “with a wealth of experience, a client‑first philosophy, and a clear vision for sustainable growth, David is poised to make a meaningful impact within the financial services profession”.

The launch of Whittlestone Financial Services Ltd represents a major milestone in David’s career, said Cornerstone, adding that his career was shaped by “integrity, dedication, and a genuine passion for helping clients make confident financial decisions”. By partnering with Cornerstone, David gains access to a robust ecosystem of support, training, and resources designed to help firms flourish, it added.

Jonathan Needham, Business Development Director at Cornerstone, said:

“Dave brings a thoughtful, measured approach to financial advice, paired with a real commitment to doing what’s right for clients. His values align perfectly with ours, and we’re excited to support him as he builds a business with long‑term impact.”

As part of the Cornerstone Network, Whittlestone Financial Services Ltd will benefit from initiatives such as the Road to Specialism and Protection Bootcamp, enabling Dave to deepen his expertise and deliver exceptional outcomes for the clients he serves.

David Whittlestone said: