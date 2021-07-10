Whitland Business Consultancy Shortlisted for Prestigious Rural Business Award

A local business consultancy is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award.

Landsker Business Solutions Ltd. based in Whitland, Carmarthenshire has been shortlisted as Wales and Northern Ireland Regional finalists in the category Best Rural Professional Services Business.

Established in 2001, Landsker Business Solutions Ltd has established itself as the go to business consultancy for quality business support in Wales. A multi award winning consultancy, Landsker works with private, public and third sector organisations providing support on all aspects of business.

This is the second time Landsker Business Solutions Ltd. has been recognised by the Rural Business Awards having previously won the award back in 2019/20.

‘We are delighted to once again have been recognised by the Rural Business Awards. Being based in a rural location is unusual for a business consultancy but this is where our heart is, we work with rural businesses and understand their needs and strains because we have experienced them too.’ said Managing Director Jeremy Bowen Rees ‘We are passionate about supporting businesses to develop and grow within our local community and throughout Wales.’

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, added:

“We are excited to celebrate the 2021/2022 awards after such a challenging year for businesses. We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do. On behalf of everyone at the Rural Business Awards, we want to say well done to Landsker Business Solutions Ltd. and wish them luck ahead of the regional finals.”

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 13 categories – ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Innovation – decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October 2021, ahead of the National Final next February.

To find out more about Landsker Business Solutions Ltd., visit Landsker.co.uk or for more about the Rural Business Awards visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk