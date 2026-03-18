When Sport Helps Build Better Workplaces

Sport has a clear ability to bring people together. It creates shared experiences, sparks conversations and connects communities in ways few other platforms can. That is one of the reasons we were so interested in working with Glamorgan Cricket. For us, sport is not simply a marketing opportunity, it is a powerful vehicle for community engagement.

When Admiral began exploring the idea of partnering with Glamorgan, what stood out immediately was the progress being made in women’s cricket. The growth of the women’s game in what has traditionally been a male‑dominated sport is genuinely inspiring. It highlights the kind of inclusive progress we’re proud to champion within Admiral and beyond.

Like many trades across the UK, the motor repair sector has historically attracted fewer women. Yet it offers meaningful and rewarding careers and plays a vital role in keeping people moving, supporting access to work, education, healthcare and helping communities stay connected.

Awareness of those career paths isn’t always strong, particularly for people without direct exposure to the industry. Our partnership with Glamorgan Women’s Cricket Pathway gives us a trusted and visible platform to help change that perception.

This is why I describe the relationship as a partnership rather than a sponsorship. The benefits flow both ways. As well as supporting the development of Glamorgan’s women’s pathway, the players and programme are helping us think about how we continue strengthening inclusion across our supply chain.

In many ways, the collaboration has become a valuable learning opportunity. The growth of women’s cricket shows what can happen when a sector invests in the right support structures. By learning from that experience, we can begin applying some of those lessons in industries that have historically had lower diversity.

One of the most important insights has been understanding that inclusion is about more than representation. It is about the environment that surrounds people, the facilities, the culture and the sense of belonging. The work Glamorgan has done to support women’s cricket provides a strong example of how these environments can evolve.

That exchange of ideas has already produced practical initiatives. Through Glamorgan’s emerging player programme, young cricketers aged between 14 and 18 have taken part in workshops with Admiral to learn more about potential career pathways. For many players and their families, it has been the first time they have considered opportunities in the automotive sector.

These conversations are valuable for us too. When a young female cricketer and a young female technician share their experiences, it creates a powerful moment of connection. Both are building confidence in environments that have traditionally been male dominated. Both are showing what is possible when opportunities become visible.

As one of Wales’s largest private‑sector employers, we recognise the responsibility we have when it comes to championing diversity and inclusion. The response from colleagues has been positive, with real interest in the partnership and in the women’s matches taking place at Sophia Gardens.

That curiosity matters because it challenges assumptions. Seeing how progress has been achieved in women’s cricket encourages people to think differently about what is possible within their own sectors.

Looking ahead, there is potential to explore future initiatives that benefits both sectors. If we can help more women recognise the opportunities available in our supply chain and if more businesses see the advantages of a diverse workforce, then the partnership will have achieved something meaningful.

More broadly, partnerships like this show how sports sponsorship may evolve. Many organisations are looking beyond traditional brand exposure and seeking collaborations that align with their purpose and values. That requires sports organisations and businesses to work closely together and understand what each partner is trying to achieve.

Sport has an extraordinary ability to inspire people and connect communities. When that influence is aligned with clear social and economic objectives, it becomes far more than entertainment. It becomes a catalyst for change.

Michelle Leavesley talks about this and more in Beyond the Boundary, The Glamorgan Cricket Podcast. Listen here.