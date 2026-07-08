What We Look For When Investing in Businesses

When businesses talk about growth, the focus often falls on ideas, ambition and planning. These all matter, but in practice, what often makes the difference is timing – having the right support in place when an opportunity presents itself.

From the creative industries to the construction sector, we work with businesses of all sizes throughout Wales so we see how growth can take many different forms. It might involve expanding into a new market, investing in new facilities, creating jobs or building capacity for the future. Turning those plans into reality often depends on access to the right kind of funding at the right time.

Here at the Development Bank of Wales, supporting businesses at every stage of that journey is central to what we do. From early-stage entrepreneurs starting out for the first time through to established firms investing for long-term growth, our approach is shaped by practical experience and an understanding of how businesses operate in real conditions.

Readiness to act on opportunity

One of the most important factors we look for is readiness. Strong ideas are important, but what matters just as much is whether a business can act on a clearly defined opportunity.

That opportunity doesn’t need to be large in scale. Often, it’s a well-timed, well-considered next step that can have a meaningful impact.

Readiness tends to show itself in clear thinking, realism and an understanding of what the business is trying to achieve. It is about having a plan that is grounded, not just in ambition, but in the practical steps needed to deliver it.

Investing with long-term intent

Alongside this, we look for confidence to invest for the long term. Growth isn’t always about immediate gains. In many cases, it’s about strengthening a business so it can develop sustainably over time.

This is particularly relevant for established businesses that are planning ahead, whether that involves investing in new capacity, developing their offer or preparing for succession.

Funding in this context is not just about enabling expansion, but about giving businesses the confidence to invest at a pace that is right for them. That balance between ambition and sustainability is a key part of long-term success.

Understanding the wider business context

Financial performance will always form part of any investment decision, but it’s only one aspect of the overall picture. Business decisions do not happen in isolation, and understanding how a business operates within its wider context is equally important.

That includes factors such as supply chains, workforce, customer demand and the environment the business is operating in.

It is also why flexibility matters. Businesses at different stages of their journey require different approaches.

For start-ups, for instance, smaller-scale funding can be transformative, helping founders to build momentum and establish a strong foundation.

Supporting businesses across Wales

Across Wales, we see this play out in different ways depending on the needs and ambitions of each business.

A £40,000 fast-track loan enabled Gwenyn Gruffydd, a honey producer operating across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Cardigan, to build a new production and storage facility to meet rising demand in west Wales.

We supported Shampooch Dog Spa with a £9,000 micro loan to help them acquire and refurbish a fourth salon in Chepstow, supporting the Monmouthshire-based team’s continued expansion.

Craftsea in Mumbles secured a £50,000 loan from us to relocate into larger premises in Swansea, nearly doubling its space and creating room to welcome more customers and grow its creative offering.

In north Wales, JMR Cleaning used a micro loan to support its expansion into Colwyn Bay, investing in marketing and establishing a presence in a growing North Wales commercial market. And in Newtown, Slate and Soil Gardens launched with the support of a £10,000 micro loan, funding essential equipment and a vehicle to get the business up and running.

Ultimately, what we look for is not just a strong case on paper, but a business with a clear sense of direction, an understanding of its position and the confidence to take its next step.

Move forward with confidence

Across the wider business landscape, there is no shortage of ambition. The role of funding is to support that ambition in a way that enables sustainable growth, helping businesses to move forward with clarity and confidence, rather than simply reacting to short-term pressures.

For businesses considering their next step, whether that is seizing an immediate opportunity or planning for longer-term growth, it often starts with a simple conversation about what’s achievable.

Find out more about how we can support your business on our website.