What Wales’s Housing Market Can Learn From a 60-Year Success Story

As Wales grapples with a housing shortage and an uncertain economic landscape, the need for high-quality housebuilding has never been greater.

The housing industry is often defined by alternating periods of boom and uncertainty, but the current challenges facing Wales are particularly complex.

Rising construction costs, regulatory changes and planning constraints have combined to slow the delivery of new homes. At the same time, expectations around sustainability, energy efficiency and are evolving rapidly.

These pressures are felt not only by prospective house buyers, but also by the businesses responsible for delivering new homes. Over recent years, the number of small and medium-sized housebuilders operating in Wales has fallen sharply, with the sector increasingly dominated by large national developers.

This has had significant implications for housing supply, particularly as local knowledge and the ability to deliver smaller developments can play an important role. Only the most resilient of businesses has been able to withstand these challenges.

So, for Llanmoor Homes, reaching our 60th anniversary and marking the completion of our 5,000th home this year is a significant milestone to celebrate, as well as a testament to our commitment to quality and the long-term approach we take to housebuilding.

Founded in 1966 by Brian Grey, Llanmoor began with a modest development of bungalows in Brynna. Six decades later, our business has grown into one of South Wales’ most respected housebuilders, having delivered more than 55 developments across the region.

Crucially, we have achieved this while remaining privately owned and family run, something that is increasingly rare in a sector dominated by national developers. Independence is one of our key strengths as a business. While many smaller housebuilders have struggled to compete amid rising costs, complex regulations and consolidation across the sector, Llanmoor has continued to thrive.

To survive in this industry, businesses must evolve. The housebuilding sector has undergone huge changes over the past 60 years, with increasing regulatory demands, shifting buyer expectations and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Rather than resisting these changes, the most successful businesses have embraced them.

This means innovations like investing in the latest sustainability measures such as air source heat pumps for modern buyers who are seeking energy-efficient homes. It means incorporating biodiversity measures, sustainable drainage systems and community infrastructure, ensuring that new developments contribute positively to their surroundings.

Developers in Wales must not only innovate, they must also play their part in the national mission to help the country meet its future housing needs. Like much of the UK, Wales faces a persistent housing shortage. Supply has not kept pace with demand, and without meaningful intervention this will continue to affect affordability and access to home ownership. While social housing targets are important, they are only one part of the solution. Increasing the supply of high-quality open market homes is equally essential.

After a challenging 2025 marked by economic uncertainty, the market began to stabilise at the start of this year and housebuilders like Llanmoor saw increased enquiries and reservations. Even now, with the war in Iran causing much uncertainty, we continue to see an appetite from people to move home. Rising energy costs have made energy efficient new homes even more attractive to buyers. New homes offer very significant running cost savings over older homes and it is clear that this has become an important factor in any home buying decision.

While the improving outlook presents an opportunity, it also brings challenge. To fully realise the potential of the housing market in Wales, barriers must be addressed. Chief among these is the planning system, which remains slow, complex and often under-resourced. Streamlining planning processes and adopting a more pro-development mindset will be critical to accelerating delivery.

Equally important is supporting small and medium-sized housebuilders. Businesses like ours bring innovation and local expertise to the market, yet their numbers have declined significantly in recent years. Enabling SMEs to access finance, reducing regulatory burdens and encouraging development on smaller sites could help restore balance and increase overall housing supply in Wales.

Ultimately, Llanmoor’s story shows what is possible. By maintaining a clear set of values, investing in quality and sustainability and building strong relationships across the sector, businesses can not only endure, but thrive.

As Wales looks to address its housing challenges and plan for the future, the role of the housebuilding sector will remain central. Meeting the country’s housing needs will require collaboration, long-term planning and policies that support a diverse and resilient industry.

Ultimately, housing is about more than bricks and mortar. It underpins economic stability, community wellbeing and opportunities for future generations. Ensuring Wales has the homes it needs, in the right places and built to high standards, will be one of the defining challenges for the years ahead.