What Progress is Wales Making to Become a Gender Equal Nation

Business News Wales spoke to Natasha Davies, Policy and Research Lead at Wales’ leading gender equality charity, Chwarae Teg about the organisations fifth State of the Nation Report.

A report that brings together gender-disaggregated data to examine the experiences of women in the economy, their representation, level of risk and what progress Wales is making towards becoming a truly gender equal nation.

This year, State of the Nation is being published in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis. A crisis that is already disproportionately impacting women, particularly those from an ethnic minority, disabled women and women on low incomes.

Chwarae Teg believe it’s fair to say that here in Wales there is a long standing ambition to be a more equal and prosperous Wales. By taking time to produce and reflect on such evidence, Natasha talks of the data outcome and the questions of how far we have come, but also how slow such progress is moving.

Learn more about the organisations current Public Spaces Campaign for a safer and more inclusive public space.

