What Employers Need to Consider as Background Screening Shifts

For years, background screening sat quietly in the recruitment process. Important yet largely procedural. You ran checks, ticked the compliance boxes, filed the paperwork and moved on.

That era is over and if you don’t recognise this you could end up in trouble.

Over the past 12 to 18 months, we have seen a fundamental shift in how screening needs to work and why it matters. Fraud is rising as technology is accelerating. As a result regulation is tightening. Meanwhile, the workforce is more fluid and more complex than ever before.

From where I sit, working with universities, healthcare providers and highly regulated organisations across the UK, 2025 was a turning point. As we move through this year, employers need to rethink not just how they screen, but how they think about risk, trust and accountability.

Screening is no longer a single event at the start of employment it needs to become a continuous part of good governance.

Here are five things I believe every employer should be actively considering this year.

1. AI is a powerful tool – it is not a decision maker

Artificial intelligence is now embedded across recruitment. It shortlists CVs, automates onboarding and flags anomalies at speed. Used well, it can dramatically improve efficiency.

But AI does not understand nuance.

At CBS, we are increasingly seeing cases where something looks technically correct but contextually wrong. A qualification that exists but does not quite align with the role. Employment history that is logically structured yet oddly repetitive. Documents that pass initial digital checks but raise questions when viewed by a trained human eye.

The key here is that people interpret risk – AI cannot. It’s not intuitive in that way.

The employers getting this right are not choosing between technology and human oversight. They are combining them. Automation handles volume and speed while experienced professionals apply judgement, challenge assumptions and ask the questions machines cannot.

In 2026, over reliance on automation without proper human review is not innovation – it’s exposure.

2. Fraud is more sophisticated than ever

Fraud is no longer fringe. The National Crime Agency estimates it accounts for more than 40 percent of all crime in the UK. What is changing is how credible it looks.

We are seeing AI generated CVs that are tailored, articulate and internally consistent. Identity documents subtly altered rather than crudely forged. Work histories that reference real companies, real roles and plausible timelines yet are entirely fabricated.

This creates a dangerous assumption gap. Many employers still believe fraud will be obvious.

The uncomfortable truth is without robust screening processes, some level of fraud will get through. The question is not whether fraud exists in your applicant pool, it’s whether your systems are capable of identifying it before it becomes a risk to students, patients, customers or colleagues.

3. Screening does not end on day one

One of the biggest mindset shifts we are seeing is a move away from one-off checks at the point of hire.

The modern workforce is dynamic. People change roles internally. They take on second jobs. They work remotely across borders. Circumstances change and risks can emerge long after onboarding.

In sectors where safety, access to vulnerable people or sensitive data matters, continuous screening is becoming part of everyday risk management. This does not mean intrusive monitoring. It means proportionate, role appropriate oversight that recognises employment is not static.

For employers, this shift requires clarity. Why are you screening? What risks are you managing? How do you balance compliance, fairness and trust? Those conversations are now board level issues, not just HR processes.

4. Digital identity checks are now the front door

Digital identity verification has moved from being a helpful add-on to being the starting point of the entire screening journey.

When done early, it reduces delays, improves candidate experience and flags potential issues before time and money are wasted further down the line. It also provides a stronger foundation for subsequent checks.

However, not all digital identity solutions are equal. Employers need to understand what is being verified, how data is handled and where responsibility sits if something goes wrong.

The organisations that benefit most are those which integrate identity checks thoughtfully into a wider screening strategy.

5. Regulation is tightening and accountability is rising

The regulatory environment is not standing still. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act has already increased expectations on employers, particularly around fraud prevention and governance. Further developments around AI oversight and data accountability are inevitable.

Compliance is becoming more complex, not less.

What we are seeing is a shift from checklist compliance to outcome based accountability. It is no longer enough to say a process exists. Employers are increasingly expected to demonstrate that it works, that risks are understood and decisions are defensible.

This is where many organisations struggle. Systems alone do not provide clarity. Employers need guidance, interpretation and practical advice to navigate what regulation means in real world terms.

A practical, not panicked, approach

None of this is about fear or overengineering recruitment. The employers who cope best are not those who react to every headline. They are the ones who stay informed, ask sensible questions and build proportionate processes that evolve with the risk landscape.

Trust is built when organisations take screening seriously without making it adversarial. When candidates understand why checks exist and employers understand what those checks can and cannot tell them.

As expectations shift, background screening is moving out of the shadows and into the strategic conversation. In my view, that is long overdue.

The organisations that adapt now will not just be more compliant, they will be more resilient, more credible and better equipped for the realities of the modern workforce.

In 2026 and beyond, this matters more than ever.