WFTV Announce The Seven Welsh Women Taking Part in its 2023 Film & TV Mentoring Scheme

Seven women based in Wales have been selected to take part in this year’s Women in Film and TV Four Nations Mentoring Scheme, sponsored by Netflix.

The scheme is designed for mid-career women working in film, television and creative media looking to take that next big step in their career.

Make-up Artist Caroline Evans; Scripted Series Producer Erika Hossington; Dubbing Editor Helen Faulkner; Scripted Producer / Story Consultant Jenny Thompson; Screenwriter Kaite O’Reilly; Self Shooting PD Rosemary Baker and Unscripted Series Producer Jenny Dafydd were selected from hundreds of applicants across the 4 nations. They will join 34 mentees from Scotland, England and Northern Ireland for this intensive six month programme which pairs each of the participants alongside senior industry professionals for one-to-one mentoring; as well as bespoke careers and personal development training.

Netflix continues its support of the scheme in Wales through its Fund for Creative Equity, which is dedicated to helping build new opportunities for underrepresented communities within entertainment.

Professional Development Consultant Hannah Corneck, who runs the mentoring scheme in Wales said:

“This is the third year we have run the prestigious WFTV mentoring scheme in Wales and it is getting more and more competitive each year to secure a place given the scheme’s impressive reputation in the industry. “We are grateful to our amazing mentors this year, all industry professionals at the top of their profession who have agreed to give so generously of their time to support the next generation of creative women working in this competitive sector. This year’s mentors include Lucy Price, Sam Hoyle, Nina Hartstone, Katie Swinden, Matt Barry, Jeanie Finlay and Peter Wallis-Tayler.”

Katie Bailiff, CEO of WFTV, said

“We’re delighted to launch the 2023 mentoring scheme across the four nations of the UK – it’s going from strength to strength and past outcomes show us that the scheme’s ingredients successfully unlock our mentees’ potential – enabling them to become the next generation of industry leaders.”

Heading up the scheme is WFTV’s new Director of Mentoring Sarah Wright, former Group Director of Acquisitions and Sky Cinema, UK & ROI.

Sarah Wright said,