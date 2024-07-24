Wetland Centre Introduces ‘Rainy Day Guarantee’

A South Wales wetland centre has launched a Rainy Day Guarantee.

The new ‘rain cover’ at Llanelli Wetland Centre offers visitors who experience two or more hours of continuous rain during a pre-booked visit the chance to revisit on a drier day, with free admission.

Open only to those who buy online more than 24 hours in advance and therefore unable to determine the exact weather conditions for the time of their visit, the Rainy Day Guarantee means they’re sure of a great experience at WWT Llanelli.

Online admission purchasers are also able to take advantage of a 10% reduction off the WWT wetland centre’s ticket prices.

Announcing the new Rainy Day Guarantee, Jessica Thompson, spokesperson at WWT Llanelli, says:

“We know it can sometimes be impossible to plan days out. There’s always the fear that the great Welsh weather won’t play ball. So, to give comfort for those booking in advance, and, naturally, not knowing what the weather will be like, we’re offering a brand new Rainy Day Guarantee. “We truly want everyone to have a great visit with us during the 2024 holiday season. We know it’s a precious time for families to be together and make memories and always pride ourselves on offering a truly unique experience in nature. Now, families can feel rest assured of a wonderful time at WWT Llanelli, come rain or shine.”

The Rainy Day Guarantee launches in time for families breaking up for the school holidays to enjoy WWT Llanelli’s Summer of Wonder activity programme. This includes the chance to take part in a postcard trail where young explorers can visit all corners of the wetland reserve hunting for nine giant postcards that share messages from creatures in wetlands across the globe.

Other activities that families can enjoy during the summer include pond dipping, canoe safari, nature play, and scheduled walks and talks with wardens learning about nature and wildlife including flamingos, storks, cranes and nenes.

The Rainy Day Guarantee launches on the 20th July 2024 and runs until the 1st September 2004. Return tickets can be used at WWT Llanelli until 31st December 2024.

For more information about the Rainy Day Guarantee, admission tickets and what’s on visit https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/llanelli