Weston Charity Awards 2025 Open for Applications

The annual Weston Charity Awards is open and accepting applications from charities based in Wales.

Transformational support packages worth over £22,000 each are available for up to 22 ambitious front-line charities specialising in community, environment, welfare, or youth support.

Registered charities based in Wales, the North of England, and the Midlands are eligible to apply if they have delivered a service for over two years, have at least one paid full-time member of staff in a leadership position, and have an income of less than £5 million per year.

The Awards are a collaboration between the Garfield Weston Foundation and charity partner Pilotlight. Award winners receive a package of support which includes unrestricted grants of £6,500 to help develop a sustainability plan and accelerate growth, plus free access to the Pilotlight 360 programme – an eight-month package of charity leadership coaching worth an estimated £16,000.

Leadership mentoring is delivered by four senior experts across private and public sector organisations. These “Pilotlighters” offer bespoke coaching on varied topics, including income diversification, developing new business models, long-term strategies, finding operational efficiencies, and volunteer recruitment that give charities enhanced skills to succeed.

Flora Craig, Interim Director at the Garfield Weston Foundation, said:

“We know that charities are under pressure to deliver their great work – they face increased costs, a high demand for their services and a competitive environment. The Weston Charity Awards programme is a great opportunity for charities to take stock, work with experienced experts, and develop plans for a resilient future”.

One beneficiary of the Weston Charity Awards in 2024 was RAY Ceredigion, which operates in a rural area of West Wales where poverty rates are high. The charity meets the growing needs of some of the most vulnerable and isolated groups in the county, providing weekly activities such as a repair cafe, men's shed, and community allotment to improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Gill Byrne, RAY Ceredigion Executive Officer, said of the experience:

“The benefit to RAY Ceredigion [of winning a Weston Charity Award] is that regular meetings have given us a structured timeline for us to develop new and better systems of management and brought the senior management team and voluntary trustees together in the creation of a new strategic plan and a clear vision for our future.”

Since launching in 2014, 150 charities have received Weston Charity Awards. The most recent impact report revealed that six months after participating in Pilotlight 360, an incredible 100% of charity leaders said it positively impacted the effectiveness of their senior management team. Two years after completing, charities increased their income on average by 43%.

Pilotlight CEO, Ed Mayo, added:

“Research shows that the largest barriers small charities face is income generation and management skills gaps. There is a significant shortage of people with the right capabilities to adapt to a challenging and changing fundraising landscape. “Thanks to our partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, these Awards provide financial support while also helping small charities to overcome common stumbling blocks, from digital transformation and improved data analysis to operational sustainability and partner collaboration.”

Established in 1958, the Garfield Weston Foundation is a family-founded grant-maker that last year awarded over £100 million to nearly 2,000 charities across the UK. Since it was established, it has donated over £1.5 billion, of which over half has been given away in the past ten years alone.

The Weston Charity Awards application deadline is 5pm on Wednesday 8 January 2025. To find out more and apply, visit: www.pilotlight.org.uk/weston-charity-awards