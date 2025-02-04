Western Gateway APPG Launches Calls for Ideas to Shape 2025 Agenda

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Western Gateway is seeking suggestions from organisations across the region to help shape its agenda for the year ahead.

Reformed at the beginning of this month following the general election , the group brings together MPs and Peers from across South Wales and Western England across different political parties.

Co-chaired by Labour MP Catherine Fookes and Conservative Peer Lord Davies of Gower, exists to raise the profile of the Western Gateway economic geography of South Wales and Western England and champion opportunities for the region in Parliament.

A full list of members is available on the Western Gateway website.

The APPG is keen to hear from organisations and members of the public to understand what issues are of importance to the area. The group are particularly interested in hearing for proposals along the themes of:

Increasing investment into the area

Supporting innovation and innovative business

Better connecting communities through public transport and improved digital connectivity

Energy Security and Net Zero.

Proposals will be considered by the MPs and Peers, with at least one of the proposals forming part of the group’s agenda over the next twelve months.

Deadline for submission is February 28th 2025.