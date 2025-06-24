West Wales Site Manager Picks Up Prestigious Quality Award

Lee Lewis, site manager at the Maes Y Rhos development in Ystradgynlais, has been honoured by the National House Building Council (NHBC) with the prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Lee is one of 15 Persimmon site managers to earn the award in 2025, reflecting the company’s continued high standards in delivery across the UK.

Maes Y Rhos is a new development offering a mix of 3 to 5-bedroom homes in a sought-after location on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park.

The Pride in the Job competition is highly regarded in the homebuilding industry, serving as a benchmark for outstanding quality and performance among site managers.

All site managers on NHBC Buildmark warranty-registered sites are eligible to compete. Quality Award winners advance to the Seal of Excellence Award stage, with the opportunity to compete for Regional Awards and the ultimate Pride in the Job Supreme Awards in January 2026.

Lee said:

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be recognised by the NHBC – and a huge credit to everyone on the team. “At Maes Y Rhos, we take great pride in building homes to the highest standards, and in creating a community that residents will enjoy for years to come. “This award is a great boost and reflects the care we bring to the job every day.”

Stuart Phillips, Managing Director for Persimmon West Wales, said: