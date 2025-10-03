West Wales Coastal Retreat Launches New Brand Identity and Website

Edge House, a holiday retreat overlooking Cardigan Bay, has unveiled a new website.

Located on the cliffs above Aberporth in West Wales, Edge House has become known as one of Wales’ most striking architectural stays.

The brand refresh includes a new logo and an immersive new website.

“Edge House was created from a love of design, connection to the landscape, and a desire to capture the simple joy of childhood memories spent here by the sea,” said Jane Ramsay, owner of Edge House. “This new chapter isn’t just about a new website and a new look; it’s about sharing our story and inviting others to be part of it.”

Visitors to the new digital channels can now explore the story behind Edge House and discover its architecture and interiors in detail.