West Wales Based Game Developer Lands Major Deal with French Publisher

West Wales game developer Goldborough Studio has landed a six figure deal with French games publisher Dear Villagers to produce a black and white console / PC game, Yami: The Dream.

Welsh husband and wife team Will and Liz Morris-Julien met in art college in Carmarthen, and returned to Lawrenny, Pembrokeshire to found Goldborough Studio in 2012, having worked in media and production for the likes of the BBC, Ford, Motorola, EMI and global environmental champions Greenpeace, for which Will is still a freelance design consultant.

The publishing deal traces back to a trip to the 2019 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco. GDC is the game industry’s premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft. Goldborough Studio Creative Director Will Morris-Julien said: “It was a fantastic experience. We were able to get to GDC with other Welsh game developers and the creative industries team, who organised the event, engendered a real team spirit amongst us. We pitched our game to publishers and came away with the award for Runner Up for Best Game in Show for our proof of concept. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Welsh Government.”

Since then, the project has had the support of the Emergency Digital Development Fund, which awarded £15,000 in June 2020 following a very competitive application round. The award enabled Goldborough to develop a ‘vertical slice’ of the game for showcasing to their potential publisher, leading to their current successful deal. The fund, which is planned to return later this year, offers funding to businesses developing new IP and platforms in the games, animation, VFX, Createch and creative services (agency) sectors.

Goldborough Studio’s Water Warriors characters created for Greenpeace’s global water campaign in 2012 grabbed the attention of Warner Brothers who commissioned the team to do visual development work on a number of game and film titles. The studio has worked on eleven games, four feature films and two animations. The idea for Yami developed out of this work, using a stripped back design that follows the studio’s ‘Pencils and Pixels’ philosophy. Yami: The Dream is a narrative-led, 3D adventure game, with a monochromatic palette and high production values. It follows the fantasy coming of age of a small elf who becomes a heroic elfish monk, encountering spirits as he enters a dream world.

Goldborough Studio has brought together a global team of 15 developers and artists that have worked on previous award -winning titles like What Remains of Edith Finch, Abzû, The Pathless and Ashen. Five of the team are based in Wales.

In addition to playing an instrumental role in Goldborough Studio getting the publishing deal, Creative Wales also helped out with a development grant to get the deal across the line.

Gerwyn Evans, Deputy Director for Creative Wales said:

“Goldborough Studio is a terrific example of a successful digital business working internationally from west Wales. It’s great to see that both our work in taking high quality Welsh companies to global conferences and supporting them with development funding pays off down the line, and we wish Will and the team the very best as they embark on an exciting future.”

Goldborough Studio’s location is a great example of a global business operating remotely from a beautiful part of rural Wales, employing three people in Pembrokeshire and another two based in Cardiff. In future they are looking to develop games with more Wales-centric content.

https://www.goldboroughstudio.com/

Twitter : @goldborough