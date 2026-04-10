West African Kitchen and Gallery Baobab Cymru to Open in Llandybie

A new West African kitchen, café and gallery is set to open in Llandybie.

The venture has been created by Ghana-born Adisa Amanor-Wilks, who has called West Wales home for over a decade.

Baobab Cymru, located at The College Inn, will offer a range of West African dishes such as jollof rice with chicken, goat, fish or vegan options; Red Red, a black-eyed bean stew with fried plantains; a selection of traditional soups including light soups, okra soups and groundnut soups with chicken, goat or fish, and sweet options include Chin Chin, a West African traditional dessert of crunchy fried donut bites.

The dishes, which will use locally sourced products, will be available for takeaway and sit-in, alongside regular café items. The venue will also feature a gallery showcasing African and Welsh artwork.

The café, which will employ three staff, will open for first orders on Friday 17th April, with takeaway, sit-in coffee and gallery viewing.

A Grand Opening celebration will follow on Sunday 19th April from 1pm to 4pm, featuring free tasters and live music from kora player Josh Doughty and West African ensemble Successors of Mandingue.

“This is about bringing two cultures I love together in one space,” said Amanor-Wilks. “West African food, Welsh hospitality, and a place where people can gather, eat well and feel welcome. African roots. Welsh home.”

The project has received strong support from the local community. Councillor Julian Tandy, Welsh language advocate Aran Jones and Dai Nicholas will all attend the Grand Opening to celebrate the launch.

Baobab Cymru takes its name from the iconic African baobab tree, a symbol of community, resilience and nourishment. The venue, which is open across the week, will operate bilingually in Welsh and English.