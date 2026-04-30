WeMindTheGap Strengthens Board with Appointment of Four New Trustees

WeMindTheGap (WMTG), the award-winning charity dedicated to supporting young people into employment, education or training, has appointed four new Trustees to its Board.

Daniel Lilley, Brittany Brown, Jade Palmer and Samantha Lubanzu join the existing Board of Karen Campbell-Williams (Chair), Rachel Clacher (Founder), Kirsty Rogers and Karen Jones. Together, they will help guide the organisation’s strategic direction, governance, risk management and performance, working in close partnership with CEO Ali Wheeler.

The appointments come at a pivotal moment for WeMindTheGap as it delivers its ambitious five-year plan, focused on sustainable growth while preserving the distinctive culture and impact at the heart of the charity.

Bringing a diverse range of experience and perspectives, Daniel Lilley works at the Westminster think tank, the Centre for Social Justice, and is passionate about strengthening organisations that place care, constancy and opportunity at the heart of young people’s lives. Brittany Brown, Founder of Consory, brings 15 years of experience working with Boards and leadership teams across sectors, driven by a deep belief that every young person deserves love, care and the constancy to thrive. Samantha Lubanzu, an HR and inclusive leadership expert, brings deep expertise in people and culture, with a strong belief that transformation happens when individuals feel genuinely valued while being supported to grow. Jade Palmer, a strategic fundraising and business development leader, has long been an advocate for WeMindTheGap, inspired by its mission and impact, and is proud to now play a more formal role within the organisation.

Karen Campbell-Williams, Chair of Trustees, said:

“I am delighted to welcome our four new Trustees, who bring new skills, backgrounds and perspectives that strengthen our already formidable Board. They join us at a truly exciting and pivotal time as we deliver our five-year plan and focus on sustainable growth whilst preserving our core mission and magic. “It is a testament to our CEO Ali Wheeler, our fantastic team and the increased visibility of our work that we have been able to attract such talented Trustees. We all look forward to working with them and getting to know them better.”

These new appointments will help expand its reach and impact as it continues to provide the consistent, practical and emotional support that enables young people to thrive and fulfil their potential.

Supporting young people aged 12–25 across North Wales, Cheshire and the North West of England, WMTG delivers a broad range of long-term, holistic programmes focused on life skills, employability, confidence-building and real-world opportunities, ensuring each young person is equipped to navigate their future with purpose and belonging.

Guided by the belief that “it takes a village to raise a child and a system to mind the gaps,” WMTG builds the power of connections around every young person, bringing together mentors, businesses and caring individuals who open doors and walk alongside them. This approach is made possible thanks to the support of The National Lottery Community Fund and Westminster Foundation.