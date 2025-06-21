WeMindTheGap Celebrates a Decade of Supporting Young People

WeMindTheGap, a charity dedicated to supporting underserved young people in North Wales and the North West of England, has marked its 10-year anniversary with a special event at Tŷ Pawb in Wrexham.

The celebration brought together current and former participants, trustees, funders, community leaders and supporters, honouring a decade of positive impact on young people who are not in employment, education, or training.

Since its founding in 2014, WeMindTheGap has grown from supporting eight young women in its first year to now working with over 160 young people each week across the North West of England and North Wales. The charity, founded by Rachel Clacher and supported by Diane Aplin, offers a range of tailored programmes focused on life skills, coaching, emotional support and work readiness, all designed to help young people build confidence, independence, and brighter futures.

Founder Rachel Clacher, co-founder of Moneypenny, reflected on the organisation’s journey, saying:

“Diane and I started with one simple question—what could happen if young people who hadn’t had the same chances as others were surrounded by love, care, and opportunity? Ten years later, we’re seeing the answers every day.”

The evening featured reflections from young people, known as ‘Gappies’, who shared personal stories of resilience, growth, and transformation—highlighting the long-term impact of the charity’s wraparound support.

Karen Campbell-Williams, Chair of Trustees, said:

“From supporting eight young people a year to walking alongside over 160 each week, the growth of WeMindTheGap reflects the scale of the need and the power of our model. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but we know there is much more to do.”

As part of its anniversary, the charity announced two new initiatives aimed at deepening its reach and accessibility:

Discovery City: a gamified, digital platform co-created with young people, offering 24/7 access to personal development and life skills content.

The Power of 10,000: a campaign to create 10,000 meaningful connections—personal and professional—for young people lacking the networks that often lead to opportunity.

Ali Wheeler, CEO of WeMindTheGap, said:

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to meeting young people where they are—online, in their communities, and through sustained relationships. By creating meaningful pathways into work, education and independence, we’re helping to build futures full of possibility.”

Sir John Timpson, Patron of the charity, added: