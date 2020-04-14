Welshpool Manufacturer Prioritises Orders for Medical Devices

A Welshpool manufacturer is prioritising orders of its products to medical device and product manufacturers globally.

Invertek Drives, which manufactures variable frequency drives (VFD), has sent hundreds of its products to countries including the United States and Italy where manufacturers of essential ventilators and face masks are ramping up production during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Manufacturers of key medical devices and products are relying on a global component supply chain that Invertek is part of. The VFDs are also being used to control ventilation and temperature control systems in medical facilities being set up to cater for patients.

“Our priority is to ensure the drives are despatched as quickly as possible through our global partners to key medical device manufacturers,”

said Rhydian Welson, Sales and Marketing Director at Invertek Drives.

“We are working with our global network of distributors to ensure adequate stock levels and in many cases, we are working closely with couriers and freight operators to deliver the Optidrive VFDs as quickly as possible through air express services.”

Most applications that use a motor, fan or pump rely on a VFD for accurate and reliable control.

Industries and sectors such as food production, medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, pump control, general automation, heating and ventilation control, agriculture, general manufacturing and any application where an electric motor or pump is used will normally require a VFD.

Invertek Drives employs more than 200 people at its global headquarters and manufacturing facility near Welshpool.

It has introduced robust systems to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of employees. This includes introducing a new shift system ensuring no contact between staff at each shift changeover. The operations layout also means employees work at a safe distance from each other. A significantly enhanced level of sanitising and cleaning is also undertaken throughout the facility.